“Welcome to the real world”: ENVY announces the signing of CodeMiko with gloriously crafted video

Today Esports orginization ENVY announced that popular digital streamer CodeMiko and her technician have signed onto their group, joining her friends JustaMinx and the Botez sisters living in the ENVY house.

This was announced on both Twitter and YouTube by ENVY, using a cleverly crafted video showcasing Miko's personality for those who may not know who she is. The video showcases how CodeMiko will be presented as a person wearing a digital screen of Miko's face, meaning that she'll be able to technically interact and walk around the house with the other members.

The internet reacts to CodeMiko joining ENVY

An overwhelming show of support came alongside the news, as this was something fans had been wanting for a long time. Other members of the ENVY house like the Botez sisters gave their congratulatory messages to their digital friend.

CodeMiko joins ENVY, but who is she?

CodeMiko is one of the most unique and innovative streamers that can be found on Twitch, as she is a digital character in a completely virtual environment. This digital persona is similar to VTubers in the sense that they both use a false identity to stream, however Miko is in a whole league of her own as she constantly pushes the boundaries of digital versus real.

She uses full body motion tracking, so she can leave her chair and walk around her digital room as much as she pleases. The other big difference between her and VTubers is that Miko isn't just a fancy model that can move around, she is essentially in a video game engine, meaning she can be controlled to walk into different rooms and interact with objects in the digital space in real time.

However, she isn't just a digital person, as she has her true self that wears the motion tracking and speaks as Miko. This person is dubbed as 'Technician' and (as the name implies) she is the person that manages all of the hardware and computing issues. The idea of a digital person separating from her true self makes for a truly unique concept, marking her as a standout in a sea of creators.

So with the big news of four massively popular female streamers living under one roof, the future of Miko and her Technician seems to be one full of collaborations and fun times with their friends.

