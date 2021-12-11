“Did not expect that”: CodeMiko subtly gets wind of Sodapoppin and fans seemingly taking over Chat’s Choice Awards

During the Chat’s Choice Awards, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris swung some votes massively with his community, which prompted a response from fellow streamer CodeMiko, who presented at the show.

CodeMiko arrived at the event to present the award for best VR game, with nominations including Tetris Effect: Connected VR, Resident Evil 4 VR, Hitman 3, I Expect You To Die 2, and Sniper Elite VR.

While there was strong competition in the category, thanks to the quality of titles present in it, Chance and his community made sure that only one video game was the clear-cut winner.

Miko @thecodemiko I'm co-streaming & presenting the Chats Choice Awards tonight at 5:00PM PT. Come by my channel so that you can vote live on some of the top games of 2021! I'm co-streaming & presenting the Chats Choice Awards tonight at 5:00PM PT. Come by my channel so that you can vote live on some of the top games of 2021! https://t.co/rvcQ5B5WlQ

Sodapoppin and his fans swing votes in favor of Tetris Effect: Connected VR

While streaming yesterday, Sodapoppin took some time off his usual shenanigans to watch the Chat’s Choice Awards.

The event consisted of lots of awards for titles in different categories, including the one for Best VR game, presented by CodeMiko.

While looking through the nominations, Chance didn’t even need a second to think about where his vote should go:

"Tetris Connected VR. I f****** love this game. This is the one. I love Tetris. In VR, don't even get me started."

While Sodapoppin didn’t specify to his chat to cast the same vote, he subtly knew that his community would spam vote for the Tetris title along with him.

So, when the results finally came through, it was no surprise to him and his fans to see the Tetris title win with a 75% margin compared to the other popular VR games.

However, CodeMiko, who remained in the dark about this tactic from Sodapoppin, was shocked to see the result. But she later realized that a major streamer was pulling the strings to swing the votes in Tetris’s favor.

"Oh, my gosh, wow, we have a winner, it is Tetris Effect: Connected VR with, oh my God, I didn't expect that to turn around that fast. I want to guess there's a certain streamer with a very large community that is probably doing some voting here."

Also Read Article Continues below

Even Chance hilariously acknowledged his “sus” moves for Tetris Effect: Connected VR to win an award during the Twitch Chat’s Choice Awards that many didn’t expect. However, it was definitely comical for him to try something out like that and work without it blowing up all over his face.

Edited by Ravi Iyer