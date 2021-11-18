CodeMiko and Ovilee May ruin Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda's cameo on Twitch 

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda might be one of the most celebrated figures in the music industry. Sadly, Twitch’s CodeMiko, and League of Legends star, Ovilee May, had no clue who he was.

For 90s kids, Mike Shinoda is a household name who bridges the gap between classic rock and rap music. 'In the end' and 'Numb' are perhaps two of the biggest tracks produced by Mike Shinoda with Linkin Park.

The 44-year-old musician raided CodeMiko's stream, who failed to recognize the who's who of the music world.

Here's how she reacted:

“Who’s OfficialMikeShinoda? Who is that?”

One of her friends prompted a line from one of the aforementioned songs, to which CodeMiko's co-star responded:

"Oh! Linkin Park? Doesn't even matter how hard you try."

CodeMiko hopped on the bandwagon but still looked pretty clueless. It's safe to say that she was trying to hide the embarrassment behind not knowing a venerated American musician.

When her colleagues accused her of not recognizing Mike Shinoda, CodeMiko turned red and responded:

“You’re right, you’re right, but you didn’t either!”

Mike Shinoda saunters at the red carpet of Riot Games’ Arcane Global Premiere

The American musician is a huge fan of League of Legends and Valorant. Naturally, he was invited to grace the Riot Games’ Arcane Global Premiere. However, LCS host-turned-LoL star Ovilee May had no idea who he was.

Ovilee May began asking the "mysterious" personality a few questions. Mike Shinoda responded with utmost sincerity and revealed how he felt like a "fish out of water" because his heart lies with Riot Games FPS Valorant.

May continued to ask him questions, leaving viewers to pick up their jaws when she asked Shinoda his name.

He revealed himself and stated how he plays for a band called Linkin Park. Upon realizing that she didn't recognize him, he humbly stated how it was a "great reaction."

May's face turned red and she bowed down to him to apologise:

“Thank you so much, thank you for everything, you’re amazing. I apologize for my transgressions! You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to the world.”

As it turns out, Mike Shinoda had quite the week on the purple platform. It's safe to say that despite his insane fan following, there are a few who don't quite recognize the legendary American musician.

