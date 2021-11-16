“Great reaction”: League of Legends streamer Ovileemay realizes mid-interview that she's talking to the lead vocalist of Linkin Park

Ovilee May's hilarious expression of shock was caught on camera when the esports host realized mid-interview that she was conversing with Mike Shinoda, the lead singer of Linkin Park.

At the time of the incident, the streamer was hosting interviews at the Riot Games premiere for their new animated series, Arcane, based on the popular title League of Legends. Shinoda seemingly found the whole situation hilarious, as he said some kind words to the interviewer.

Esports host and streamer Ovilee May belatedly realizes she's talking to Mike Shinoda

Earlier this month, Riot Games held an official premiere for their nine-episode animated series, Arcane. The show, available to stream on Netflix, is based off of the popular Riot Games title League of Legends.

On the red carpet at the premiere, Ovilee May, a popular esports host and League of Legends player on Twitch, was holding interviews with various personalities at the scene.

At one point, Ovilee began to interview Mike Shinoda, who is the lead vocalist of the rock band Linkin Park. While she knew who the band was, Ovilee didn't realize who she was speaking to until mid-interview.

She asked Shinoda how excited he was for the Arcane preview, and he answered:

"I'm very excited. I'm a little of, like - I feel, for me, as more of a fan of Riot and especially Valorant, that is - I'm a little bit like a fish out of water, in that sense. Uhm, but I am excited to be here."

Ovilee responded in a light-hearted and inquisitive tone,

"Okay, you came up here and you didn't tell me your name so I don't know you."

Mike responded,

"My name is Mike Shinoda, I play in a band called Linkin Park."

Before he could continue, he noticed the bizarre expression on Ovilee's face, which was of pure shock. The realization slowly sunk into her as she speechlessly stared at him with her mouth open. Shinoda, laughing, said:

"Okay, she didn't know that. That's great - this is a great reaction. Offical Mike Shonda on Twitch, and I stream Valorant sometimes."

Ovilee snapped out of her trance and gave her microphone to Shinoda. Asking the camera to point downwards, she got on her knees to bow down to him, thanking him "for everything." Shinoda responded "this is why I'm here," and she later said,

"I apologize for my transgressions."

The whole interaction was captured on the main camera of the event. The clip quickly spread throughout the Twitch community, with viewers finding the entire situation funny.

Circling back to Mike Shinoda's comments on streaming Valorant, the singer mentioned in a different interview on the same day that he enjoyed the FPS shooter more than League of Legends. More on that statement here.

