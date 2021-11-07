“RIP Chester”: Linkin Park concert video goes viral in wake of Astroworld stampede 

An old video of Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda from a Linkin Park concert resurfaced online in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy. The internet remembered the late musician as he and fellow bandmate Mike helped settle a distressed mosh pit crowd during their performance.

In the footage, Mike and Chester can be seen stopping their set mid-show while requesting the audience to help a man who had fallen inside the mosh pit. The former could then be heard urging the crowd to maintain their own safety:

"Yo! We got a little problem up here. Everybody up...sorry you guys, we gotta look out for safety first, for real. Nobody gets hurt - that's number one.”

🍁 VforVera @VforVintageVera Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda showing concern and protecting fan safety while their fans react by listening and helping fallen fans is how all humans, artists and fans, should behave at concerts / festivals. Forever RIP Chester



Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda showing concern and protecting fan safety while their fans react by listening and helping fallen fans is how all humans, artists and fans, should behave at concerts / festivals. Forever RIP Chester https://t.co/CkGpOo1AlT

The camera then shifts to Chester Bennington, asking the audience to help the ones in need:

"Pick him up! Pick him up right now! Hey, yo, man. We know we've been stressing all night about being cool - and this is the reason why. Let's go over it one more time - when someone falls, what do you do?”

As the crowd was heard responding to the singer with a “pick them up”, he could be seen making fans repeat the chant, reminding them to “pick up” whoever falls.

Following the recent stampede tragedy in Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert and the ongoing debate on lack of mosh pit safety, several social media users referenced Linkin Park’s video as an example of maintaining commendable mosh pit etiquette.

Fans remember Linkin Park concert amid Astroworld tragedy as “RIP Chester” trends online

Fans trend "RIP Chester" on Twitter remembering musician's responsible concert behavior (Image via Getty Images)

On November 5, 2021, eight people were proclaimed dead and more than 300 were left injured due to a sudden crowd surge and accompanying stampede during Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston.

As per official reports, the “compressing” crowd left many people unconscious, suffocated, injured and even claimed eight young lives. Some attendees also claimed that the rapper allegedly continued to perform on stage as chaos unfolded within the crowd.

The incident prompted netizens to criticize the management and security at the Astroworld Festival. In light of the incident, social media users remembered Linkin Park members preventing a mosh pit incident during one of their old concerts.

The internet praised Chester Bennington and his bandmates for their insightful action and used the clip as an example of responsible concert management. Several fans flocked to Twitter to reminiscence about the late singer, who took his own life in 2017:

Amid the ongoing debate about concert safety, Travis Scott issued a statement mentioning that he was “devastated” with the incident and did not understand the “severity of the situation” at the beginning of the crisis.

Meanwhile, his partner Kylie Jenner also confirmed that she and Travis were initially unaware of the casualties at the scene. The pair also sent their prayers and condolences to the people affected by the tragedy.

