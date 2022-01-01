"I got $500": JustaMinx loses it during Twitch stream after large donation

A drunk JustaMinx on New Year's Eve lost her marbles when she realized that a fan had donated $500 to her stream after she missed the donation notification earlier on.

During her last stream for 2021, she was accompanied by fellow Twitch VTubers CodeMiko and Castlehead. After the chat helped her find the massive donation, JustaMinx was pretty excited to the point where she almost hurt herself while celebrating.

Drunk JustaMinx can't handle the $500 donation on stream

For her final stream of 2021, JustaMinx produced some of her best content ever when she was joined by Twitch VTubers Castlehead and CodeMiko for a drunk New Year's Eve celebration.

During this hilarious stream, the trio managed to chug off a lot of alcohol, which led to a lot of funny moments. This included them singing Bill Withers' iconic song in Just the Two of Us, where they changed the two to three to signify them being a group.

However, the best moment of the night revolved around JustaMinx's massive donation. While the trio was talking the night away, a fan tipped her $500 for them to drink more.

While the group was discussing whether to drink or not, none of them realized that JustaMinx had just received $500 until another fan's donation pointed it out and shocked JustaMinx.

"Oh my God, wait, that's not real."

While she tried to make sense of the situation, another $500 donation arrived with a request for them to drink more. However, this time, JustaMinx noticed the amount, which led to her jumping in excitement on her chair.

"THEY DONATED $500. WE HAVE TO DRINK MORE. I GOT 500 DOLLARS!"

However, this couldn't have been a worse idea, as JustaMinx's celebrations on her chair eventually led to her falling down. After she fell, CodeMiko and Castlehead went silent, thinking she was injured pretty badly. However, thankfully, she was totally fine, even though her erratic energy suddenly stopped.

This wasn't the first time JustaMinx fell in her drunk New Year's Eve stream, as earlier on, while CodeMiko was trying to do a handstand, the former had clipped herself while walking past her bedframe. Just like her second time, she survived the fall without any injuries.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, JustaMinx's final stream for 2021 was one for the ages, and the fall from her chair will definitely make it to the best drunk Twitch moments of the year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar