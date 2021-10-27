“Why would you lie to me?“ - JustaMinx has a deodorant accident as Twitch fans troll her

As Rebecca "JustaMinx" prepared to have guests over for her 'Just Chatting' live stream, the content creator experienced a bit of a mishap thanks to her chat looking to troll her.

The content creator nearly ended up vomiting after she was tricked into spraying a leaking bottle of deodorant which overloaded her olfactory senses. She rushed to a different room in an attempt to get the smell off before her friends arrived at her place.

JustaMinx, who donned a cosplay of Velma from Scooby Doo, had started a stream under the 'Just Chatting' category in preparation for several of her friends visiting her residence. While she waited for them to arrive, she attempted to spray one of her bottles of deodorant, when she realized that it was dripping.

While most of her viewers attempted to offer helpful advice, JustaMinx spotted a comment that told her to shake the bottle before spraying it. Mistaking it for genuine advice, the streamer proceeded to do the same while the rest of her chat attempted to stop her.

Unsurprisingly, the deodorant began to leak at a rapid pace, dripping all over her clothes. JustaMinx, who looked baffled for a second, stood up and attempted to move away from the area she sprayed, while ranting:

"Why would you - why would you lie? I have guests coming. I have guests - why would you - why would you lie to me?"

She began rapidly prancing towards the door behind her and exited the room in an attempt to remove as much of the smell as she possibly could. All the while, Minx's chat could be seen laughing at the naive series of events that just occurred.

Luckily for her, the strong smell was subdued and she was able to wear the same pair of clothes when her friends arrived. She was visited by Jakob "alsojakob" Morris, Trevor '"ModestCube" Schmidty and Adrianah Lee.

JustaMinx made news last year after she openly admitted to (accidentally) committing tax evasion in her home country of Ireland.

The streamer, who is signed to Team Envy as a content creator, moved to the United States in order to be closer to her place of work.

