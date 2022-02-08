“It’s a weird feeling”: Sykkuno reveals why he doesn’t encourage fans to sub to his channel on Twitch

Thomas “Sykkuno” earlier today revealed why he does not encourage his fans and viewers to subscribe to his Twitch channel. According to the internet star, he felt weird about taking money from his viewers. Instead, he would accept the money he receives from his sponsors, who actively support his channel.

Last month, the streamer fired shots at game developers who were focused on marketing as he was preparing for his sponsored stream for Genshin Impact. Sykkuno talked about his subscribers and sponsored streaming content back then, but he spoke more during the above stream.

Sykkuno does not want to take money from his Twitch viewers

Thomas had just begun his daily livestream and was thirty minutes into it, catching up with his stream and talking about everyday life events. He spoke about his channel moderators and how it isn’t easy to find good moderators.

As the conversation moved from one topic to another, a viewer in his chat gifted him five subscriptions. After he thanked the viewer, the media personality explained how subscriptions work on his channel and why he discourages his viewers from subscribing to him:

“It’s kinda weird, you know. You earn $8, and then you get taxed on it, and I earn like two bucks.”

He shrugged and said he made the numbers up, which was not exact. The online sensation continued:

“I don’t know if it’s exact. I just made up the numbers, obviously. But it’s a weird feeling, you know. I do really appreciate people subbing for the support.”

The star streamer then mentioned how he is lucky to have channel sponsors, and he prefers sponsors paying him instead of his viewers:

“But I do... I think I am in a lucky position where I do get some sponsors that help pay for it, and I’d rather do that than, you know, get it from you guys.”

Thomas continued by saying that he does not make a lot of money, and his viewers, too, might be aware of it thanks to the earnings leaks back in October 2021:

“It is not that I make a lot. I mean, you guys saw the leaks way back when. I make a lot from subs and stuff, and I am happy about it but, it’s kind of a weird feeling.”

Sykkuno then justified on behalf of his viewers:

“Because I know you guys have to earn like eight bucks, and then you sub to me and there are a bunch of million more cuts happen, and I get, like, a dollar or two. And it just feels kinda awkward. Not that I don’t appreciate it, I’d rather you know... do a sponsor.”

He concluded his statement by saying that audiences can support him in the most optimized manner by just watching him whenever he goes live on Twitch and does sponsor content. That way, his viewers should support the sponsor:

“That’s why I always say the best way to support my stream is just show up and if you see me doing a sponsor, just support the sponsor, and I’ll feel less strange about it.”

Fans react to Sykkuno not encouraging them to sub

Audiences on Reddit agreed with what Sykkuno said on his stream, laying out the breakdown of the subscription model. Some said that the streamer did not break down the cuts accurately.

For those unaware, Sykkuno is a 30-year-old American livestreamer based in Las Vegas. He is known for playing games like Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTA RP) on the NoPixel server, Minecraft, and Among Us.

He regularly collaborates with members of the famous streamer organization OfflineTV, which includes Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Lily Pichu.

