"I shouldn't say this on stream": Sykkuno fires shots at game companies focusing on marketing over gameplay

Thomas "Sykkuno" was seven hours into his stream playing Grand Theft Auto 5 Role Play (RP) when he started to set up something regarding a sponsored segment for his stream.

While talking about sponsored content, the streamer made some remarks about certain game developers who prioritize marketing over good gameplay.

When asked by the chat about this, he confirmed that he forgot to set up a sponsored stream for Genshin Impact. However, he started streaming the sponsored game after he was done with GTA RP.

"This is probably a bad- I shouldn't say this on stream guys but the way I see it, is they're sponsoring me to try out their game or something like that and if I try out their game and it sucks, that's on them."

Sykkuno takes a dig at game developers who over-promote their games

Right before the streamer started to talk about his sponsorship streams, he was interacting with Tony Corleone who is played by AnthonyZ. He was asking if Tony wanted any help with the raid they were participating in. Sykkuno and Tony's team tried to complete the heist and failed three times.

After his conversation ended with Tony, Sykkuno went on to set up his stream for the upcoming sponsored Genshin Impact stream. It took him a good four to five minutes to setup the sponsored stream and wondered if he was getting paid because he forgot about the stream and messed it up.

He also said that the sponsors did not care about how bad he messed up the NordVPN segment, which was another sponsor aside from Genshin Impact.

As he was setting up his stream for the later segment, Sykkuno had some strong words for certain game developers who spend a lot of their budget on sponsoring streamers to hype and play their game.

"They should've spent money making a better game instead of sponsoring streamers but I shouldnt say that. But I actually haven't run into that before, haven't taken a sponsor where I just hated it."

Some of the games that sponsor the streamers don't turn out to be good and developers still expect the streamers to hype up their game. The streamer was against this notion and commented that game developers should instead spend the money to make a better game.

"That’s probably bad to say. It's bad to say. I think I am never getting sponsored again. I am gonna be honest with you guys, you know. But that also means if I play a game and its fun then its all it takes, you know."

As Sykkuno stated, if a game is fun, then that is all that matters. Game developers sponsoring streamers has been a trend for a while. Well-known game developers such as Riot Games and Amazon Games have sponsored the top streamers to promote their newly launched games to organically reach out to the audience via the streamers.

Some games end up being good and some of them become memes like Raid Shadow Legends, because of their over aggressive sponsorship deals.

Audience reacts to Sykkuno's comments on the marketing patterns that game developers undertake

A number of users on Reddit reacted to the streamer's comments about how the game developers sponsor streams to maximize their outreach. Some users agreed with him, while some argued that marketing and game development budgets are entirely different.

More about Thomas "Sykkuno"

Sykkuno is a 30-year-old American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who is famous for playing games like Among Us, Valorant, Minecraft, GTA RP and League of Legends with other streamers like Disguised Toast, Valkyrae and Corpse Husband.

He started to develop content back in September 2011, and has firmly established himself since then. Currently, he has 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.9 million followers on Twitch.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan