CS: GO star S1mple gets his own Legendary Champion in Raid: Shadow Legends 

CS: GO star Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev has already achieved the status of a legend in Counter-Strike with his audacious AWPing skills and his innate clutch ability. Raid: Shadow Legends, a free-to-play turn-based RPG, is set to adapt the young athlete into a playable in-game Legendary Champion.

As a result of a collaboration between Natus Vincere and Raid: Shadow Legends, a High Elf legendary champion based on s1mple will be available to the entire player base for free, starting December 1 2021. Players can avail the character on the 7th day of consecutive gameplay, within two months of release.

s1mple collected a plethora of accolades with NAVI in 2021, winning several S-tier tournaments, notably Blast Premier: Fall Finals 2021, ESL Pro League Season 14, IEM XVI - Cologne, and CS: GO's prestigious PGL Major Stockholm 2021.

How to obtain CS: GO legend s1mple in Raid: Shadow Legends

To access the various game modes of Raid: Shadow Legends, the free-to-play title offers players a choice of over 500 distinct champions across different factions of the game. Belonging to the High Elf category, s1mple will be featured as a legendary champion available in all modes of the game.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky S1mple has shaken the gaming world a few times and he now becomes the first CSGO pro EVER to land his own playable champion in Raid Shadow Legends along with their NAVI partnership



Frikin legend S1mple has shaken the gaming world a few times and he now becomes the first CSGO pro EVER to land his own playable champion in Raid Shadow Legends along with their NAVI partnership Frikin legend https://t.co/TiLieDcrqz

Keeping up with his reputation as one of the best AWPers in CS: GO's history, s1mple's High Elf champion also stands out as a sharp-shooter. On his feature in the game, s1mple commented,

"It's been an incredible experience seeing myself become a RAID: Shadow Legends champion, especially one that is built to symbolize my talents in CS: GO," said S1mple. "I can't wait for my fans to get a chance to add this character to their team and always hit their marks!"

NaVi's collaboration with Raid: Shadow Legends extends beyond s1mple's feature in the game. Earlier in January 2021, NaVi signed on a jersey sponsorship deal with Raid: Shadow Legends to support the organization in their tournament runs across various eSports titles.

NAVI @natusvincere NAVI is ready to RAID: Shadow Legends by @Plarium. Legendary partnership starts with proud jersey sponsorship. Which @RaidRPG champion fits the best to our champions? Tell us in the comments below. Read more: navi.gg/en/read/text/7… NAVI is ready to RAID: Shadow Legends by @Plarium. Legendary partnership starts with proud jersey sponsorship. Which @RaidRPG champion fits the best to our champions? Tell us in the comments below. Read more: navi.gg/en/read/text/7… https://t.co/kBl0UURtXL

Raid: Shadow Legends fans all around the world can't wait to unlock the CS: GO legend in the game. s1mple is the first eSports celebrity since Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to be adapted into an in-game champion. The AWPer, however, is the first CS: GO professional to feature their playable champion in Raid: Shadow Legends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar