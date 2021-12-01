CS: GO star S1mple gets his own Legendary Champion in Raid: Shadow Legends 

CS: GO star Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev has already achieved the status of a legend in Counter-Strike with his audacious AWPing skills and his innate clutch ability. Raid: Shadow Legends, a free-to-play turn-based RPG, is set to adapt the young athlete into a playable in-game Legendary Champion.
As a result of a collaboration between Natus Vincere and Raid: Shadow Legends, a High Elf legendary champion based on s1mple will be available to the entire player base for free, starting December 1 2021. Players can avail the character on the 7th day of consecutive gameplay, within two months of release.
s1mple collected a plethora of accolades with NAVI in 2021, winning several S-tier tournaments, notably Blast Premier: Fall Finals 2021, ESL Pro League Season 14, IEM XVI - Cologne, and CS: GO's prestigious PGL Major Stockholm 2021.
How to obtain CS: GO legend s1mple in Raid: Shadow Legends
To access the various game modes of Raid: Shadow Legends, the free-to-play title offers players a choice of over 500 distinct champions across different factions of the game. Belonging to the High Elf category, s1mple will be featured as a legendary champion available in all modes of the game.
Keeping up with his reputation as one of the best AWPers in CS: GO's history, s1mple's High Elf champion also stands out as a sharp-shooter. On his feature in the game, s1mple commented,
"It's been an incredible experience seeing myself become a RAID: Shadow Legends champion, especially one that is built to symbolize my talents in CS: GO," said S1mple. "I can't wait for my fans to get a chance to add this character to their team and always hit their marks!"
NaVi's collaboration with Raid: Shadow Legends extends beyond s1mple's feature in the game. Earlier in January 2021, NaVi signed on a jersey sponsorship deal with Raid: Shadow Legends to support the organization in their tournament runs across various eSports titles.
Raid: Shadow Legends fans all around the world can't wait to unlock the CS: GO legend in the game. s1mple is the first eSports celebrity since Tyler "Ninja" Blevins to be adapted into an in-game champion. The AWPer, however, is the first CS: GO professional to feature their playable champion in Raid: Shadow Legends.