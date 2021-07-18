After debut with Rain Shadow Legends, Ninja expresses desire to be part of Pokemon Go

Years after sitting at the apex of the Fortnite banner, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has appeared as a playable character in Rain Shadow Legends. Interestingly, after this successful venture, the iconic gamer wants another one, and recently revealed a title he would love to be a part of.

Ninja first appeared in the gaming fraternity as a Fortnite skin, which is still one of the game's most popular skins. Other than that, he also has a skin in Fall Guys, but everything looks colorless compared to him being a playable character in Rain Shadow Legends.

Be that as it may, Ninja spilled the beans around the next title he wants to be a part of, and it surprised everyone. The 30-year-old revealed he wants to be a part of Pokemon Go.

Ninja loves Pokemon Go

The American streamer has been streaming a lot of Valorant lately, after taking a hiatus from Fortnite in the second half of last year.

However, he announced his return with a Victory Royale and has been streaming Fortnite on and off since then.

Interestingly, The Fortnite icon revealed that he plays a lot of Pokemon Go, and it remains one of his favorite titles out there.

Over 600 million players have already downloaded the title since its inception, and the title only continues to grow.

Even though Ninja wants to be a part of Pokemon Go, he doesn't really want to be in the game. This is what he said on the subject:

"I don't want to be in the game, but [it would be great] if I could somehow be involved and do something with Pokemon Go. I love Niantic, and I love that game. I play with my brothers across the world whenever I'm traveling. I play with my wife everywhere we go. I connect with my friends from home that I grew up with. I meet new people through the game."

Ninja also recalled the moments during which he traveled around the city locating Pokestops and interacting with people pursuing a similar venture.

Whether the Detroit native's wish to work with Pokemon Go comes true remains to be seen.

