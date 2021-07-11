Ninckmercs, Ninja, and other streamers react to Conor McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Several big names were eagerly awaiting the match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, which was the main event of the UFC 264 fight card. This also included popular figures from the gaming and streaming industry who are avid MMA and UFC fans, including Nickmercs, Ninja, TimTheTatamn, and several others.

Following two previous defeats, the Irish MMA legend set foot in the ring after a significant break to settle his score against Poirier. Conor McGregor was confident that he would be having the last laugh of the trilogy.

In fact, in an interview before the much-awaited match, Conor McGregor boldly said he would be sending Poirier home on a stretcher. Unfortunately, Dustin turned the tables on him, and it was Conor who left the ring on a stretcher. It was an outcome that shocked all his fans, including popular streamers and gamers.

Ninja, Nickmercs, and other popular streamers react to Conor McGregor leaving the ring on a stretcher

Ahead of UFC 264, all MMA enthusiasts in the streaming industry tweeted about their excitement for the main event. Most were rooting for Conor McGregor to exact his revenge and end the trilogy on a high.

Ninja tweeted a poll asking his fans who they were rooting for, and Conor McGregor was the popular choice by a long shot. Nickmercs and TimTheTatman, on the other hand, declared that they were rooting for the Irish great and might have even placed bets on the fight.

who you rooting for tonight? — Ninja (@Ninja) July 11, 2021

This #UFC card is STACKED. The energy when McGregor fights is unmatched, I’m locked in. Emu has fruity pebble cupcakes in the oven & pizza on the way, GGs.



Who wins tonight ☘️💎 talk to me — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) July 10, 2021

Haha you wanna do a little wager ehhhhhhh, alright I’m game I’m game, gimme McGregor for the vibes & Burns. $500 a scrap. GLHF 🤝🍻 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) July 10, 2021

The result wasn't quite what these streamers had expected as Conor McGregor twisted his ankle in the middle of the fight, and the doctors forced the match to stop. Naturally, this also upset those who were rooting for Conor as Dustin took home the hat-trick win.

NOT LIKE THIS MAN — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) July 11, 2021

Nahhh man broke his own ankle wtf man — cloakzy (@cloakzy) July 11, 2021

100 Thieves Owner and Call of Duty streamer Nadeshot was also bummed out after seeing Conor McGregor face a disappointing exit from the match.

Feel for Conor, can’t believe this fight just ended like that. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 11, 2021

While the gaming community was rooting for Conor McGregor, it always seemed like Dustin had the upper edge over his nemesis. According to Dana White, there is definitely going to be a fourth match between the two once Conor McGregor recovers. Probably just like the Irish fighter, the popular streamers might also have a shot at redemption.

