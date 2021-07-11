Dana White gives injury update on Conor McGregor's broken leg and confirms fourth fight with Dustin Poirier will happen

Dana White has confirmed that a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will happen once the Irishman recovers from injury. At the UFC 264 post-fight press conference, White said that Poirier will keep doing his thing until McGregor is fully recovered.

White mentioned that the main event didn't get finished and a fight simply could not end in a manner the way it did at UFC 264. While the UFC president isn't sure about McGregor's timeline of return, he and the rest of his team will see how the entire thing plays out.

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready."

Dana White just said a 4th fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will happen when McGregor has recovered from his injury. He goes into surgery tomorrow. #UFC264 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

White also confirmed that Conor McGregor has suffered a lower tibia fracture and will go into surgery. In the closing stages of the first round of the UFC 264 main event, McGregor twisted his foot which eventually led to the brutal injury.

The injury also forced the fight to come to an improper conclusion, as it had to be called off via a doctor's stoppage. Resultantly, Poirier was once again victorious over the Irishman and made it two in a row over the former UFC double champion.

Confirmed. Conor McGregor has a lower tibia fracture, per Dana White #UFC264 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor could fight Dustin Poirier once again in a fourth fight

The UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was supposed to be the final fight in the heated and intense rivalry between the two. However, given the way the fight had ended between the pair, a fourth fight now seems inevitable.

Conor McGregor will be undergoing surgery and it remains to be seen how long he will stay on the sidelines. Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' is expected to fight Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title next. The former interim UFC lightweight champion will finally hope to get his hands on the undisputed lightweight belt.

