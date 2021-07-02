Top 5 Fortnite dances that are actually popular in real-life too

Fortnite has made some clever emotes over the years. Emoting is one of the best aspects of the game, giving players a chance to express themselves on the battlefield.

The Fortnite developers have worked with the creative team to come up with some really awesome dances. Not all of them are original, though. Some are real life dances, like the Toosie slide or renegade. Some, though, were created in the game and made their way into real life. Here are five times that happened.

Fortnite dances in real life

5. Best Mates

This one was a pretty simple dance to replicate, so given its popularity in-game, lots of people were doing it in real life. Best Mates has been around since Chapter 1 Season 3, so people have been doing Best Mates for quite a long time.

Best Mates emote. Image via Fortnite Skins

4. Orange Justice

Since its inception in Chapter 1 Season 4, it has been a fan favorite. It quickly made the jump to the real world and had everyone doing it. It's a tricky dance to do, which prompted many people to do tutorials and things to help those who wanted to bring the Fortnite emote to life.

3. Take the L

While Take the L is definitely modeled after Pennywise's dance in the popular horror film It, this one was hugely popular. It quickly became the go-to emote after an elimination or Victory Royale, and it was only a matter of time before that made its way into the real world. People would do it sarcastically and legitimately all the time.

Soccer player performing Fortnite's Take the L. Image via The Sun

2. Floss

The Floss was one of the most popular emotes in Fortnite. Floss never made it to the item shop, so only players who were around in Chapter 1 Season 2 and had the battle pass have access to it. Still, kids everywhere were flossing. Even though Ninja infamously tried to get a crowd of people to floss with him and epicly failed, it's still one of the most popular Fortnite dances ever.

Get people to floss on New Years — Jrdn1x 🍇 (@jrdn1x) December 11, 2020

1. The Default Dance

While this one was more of a meme than anything else, the original emote, the default dance, was used in real life more than any other emote. The default dance was a hilarious one and it was also pretty easy to replicate, so people were doing it all the time. People are even still doing it today, so many years after its inception.

I have a new video idea I just need to learn the default fortnite dance. Wish me luck 💀 — ‎⎊ Spencer 🤘🏻 🔜 MEGAPLEX ‎⎊ (@thatfanged_doe) June 30, 2021

Which of these emotes is the best?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod