5 Fortnite dances that are based on real songs

With Fortnite players dancing all over the map to express their in-game emotions and show off cool moves, some dances can be tied to real songs. Fortnite is famous for including aspects of the real world in the game, including crossover events with the NBA and Rick and Morty.

There are dozens of dances that players can unlock in Fortnite with their individual inspiration and origin story. Though some of the dances were created from random celebrations from icons across the world, others have grown from actual songs released by living artists.

5 song inspired dances in Fortnite

Gotta give it to fortnite, its the only game where Ninja, Travis Scott, Batman and Deadpool can shoot each other and tootsie slide on each other's corpse. — Daddy Derek's Cum Goblin (@OutrunMedalO) July 3, 2020

#1 - Rollie

The popular song, Rolex, by Ayo & Teo hit the market for hip hop fans back in 2017 and brought an iconic set of moves with it. In September of 2020, Fortnite released the Rollie emote that mimics the dance with the exact track played with it.

The Rollie emote caught a good chunk of popularity and gave players a chance to bust out a move that brings an upbeat tune.

#2 - Renegade

Like the Rollie emote, Renegade mimics a popular dance from K Camp's song Lottery (Renegade), released in 2019. Players who purchased the Renegade emote can celebrate as if they won the lottery and show off the popular dance.

TikTok highlighted this dance prior to its appearance on Fortnite as an Icon Series Fortnite Emote.

#3 - Out West

The Out West emote is similar to the previous two dances but contains a more fluid moveset. The dance flows through players from head to toe, mimicking the party style shown in Out West's music video as well as the TikTok clips.

Out West was released by JACKBOYS & Travis Scott featuring Young Thug in 2019. It displays a mellow groove that the Fortnite dance captures.

#4 - Last Forever

Another Ayo & Teo song makes the list as one of Fortnite's Icon Series Emotes with the popular song, Last Forever, that was released in 2019. This catchy emote allows players to strut their stuff and dance to an admired song.

#5 - Toosie Slide

Drake's wildly popular dance move was included in his 2020 song, Toosie Slide, which hit Fortnite and gave players the option to pay tribute to him. Friends can group together, down enemy teams, and slide all over their bodies in celebration.

Toosie Slide's iconic dance move set is identically copied into the Fortnite emote with a proper track that teaches players who to perform it as Drake sings.

