Fortnite adds Ayo and Teo's 'Rollie' and 'Last Forever' emotes to the game

Throughout its stellar three-year run, the world of Fortnite has become synonymous with popular TikTok dances and emotes.
Fans from all over the world continue to flock the game to bust out a move or two as these infectious emotes are one of the main USP's of Fortnite. From Nicole Bloomgarden's 'Out West' to Jalaiah Harmon's 'Renegade', we've witnessed some iconic Fortnite emotes through the years.
In an attempt to further capitalize on this trend, Fortnite has now introduced the immensely popular Rollie emote from the popular chartbuster Rolex by Ayo and Teo:
That's not all, as Fortnite has also added another popular emote from Ayo and Teo's Last Forever:
Ayo and Teo arrive on the Fortnite island
Ayo and Teo are a famous American hip-hop duo comprising of brothers Ayleo and Mateo Bowles.
The duo burst on to the scene in 2017 with its catchy rendition Rolex, which went on to peak at No 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and immortalized the popular Rollie dance.
Soon, the song became a party anthem and began to dominate the dance floor, as teenagers from all across the globe started to participate in the viral #RolexChallenge. As of now, the song has racked up 814 million views, and counting!
Apart from Rolex, the duo is also popular for its track Last Forever, which has also received its very own Fortnite emote.
Both these emotes are currently available in the in-game item shop for 500 V-Bucks each.
Check out some in-game compilations and reactions to the new emotes added by Fortnite:
WIth the addition of the popular Ayo and Teo emotes, Fortnite continues to evolve as a focal point where entertainment thrives, be it in the form of elaborate crossovers or groovy musical concerts.Published 19 Sep 2020, 11:57 IST