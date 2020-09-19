Fortnite adds Ayo and Teo's 'Rollie' and 'Last Forever' emotes to the game

Throughout its stellar three-year run, the world of Fortnite has become synonymous with popular TikTok dances and emotes.

Fans from all over the world continue to flock the game to bust out a move or two as these infectious emotes are one of the main USP's of Fortnite. From Nicole Bloomgarden's 'Out West' to Jalaiah Harmon's 'Renegade', we've witnessed some iconic Fortnite emotes through the years.

In an attempt to further capitalize on this trend, Fortnite has now introduced the immensely popular Rollie emote from the popular chartbuster Rolex by Ayo and Teo:

Get the squad together and roll up with the Rollie Emote, by Ayo & @shmateo_!

Available in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/e7Q0NvpBsI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

That's not all, as Fortnite has also added another popular emote from Ayo and Teo's Last Forever:

Who said love doesn't last forever?

Grab the Last Forever Emote, by Ayo & Teo in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/dfnCm4vo0h — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 19, 2020

Ayo and Teo arrive on the Fortnite island

Ayo and Teo are a famous American hip-hop duo comprising of brothers Ayleo and Mateo Bowles.

The duo burst on to the scene in 2017 with its catchy rendition Rolex, which went on to peak at No 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and immortalized the popular Rollie dance.

Soon, the song became a party anthem and began to dominate the dance floor, as teenagers from all across the globe started to participate in the viral #RolexChallenge. As of now, the song has racked up 814 million views, and counting!

Apart from Rolex, the duo is also popular for its track Last Forever, which has also received its very own Fortnite emote.

Both these emotes are currently available in the in-game item shop for 500 V-Bucks each.

🛒 #Fortnite Item Shop | Saturday, September 19, 2020



❤️ Use Code 'FireMonkey' if you want to support me! #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/JOKU03INWl — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 19, 2020

Check out some in-game compilations and reactions to the new emotes added by Fortnite:

New "Rollie" Fortnite Emote



4K Gameplay with the Actual Music:https://t.co/3n84Wvj7Nv pic.twitter.com/urhHC7Z6wG — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) September 18, 2020

Just bought the Rollie emote on fortnite I will never stop dancing now — jake (@macchiatbro) September 19, 2020

Last forever with 2 players first look! #Fortnite



Thanks to @Ralbert__ for helping follow him heart pic.twitter.com/NjeVjYentt — Fortnite | Leaks & News 🌴 (@FNinformation) September 19, 2020

I know I sound stupid but can you guys please gift me Last Forever emote on Fortnite. I love the beat to it and I love listening to Ayo and Teo. If you guys are generous to gift me it, my name on Fortnite is chipbaggie — chipbaggie (@chipbaggie) September 19, 2020

Anyone else love the new ayo and teo emote's on fortnite? — ⭐𝓒𝓞𝓓𝓔: 𝓝𝓞𝓣𝓞𝓡𝓘𝓞𝓤𝓢 (@NotoReaper1) September 19, 2020

WIth the addition of the popular Ayo and Teo emotes, Fortnite continues to evolve as a focal point where entertainment thrives, be it in the form of elaborate crossovers or groovy musical concerts.