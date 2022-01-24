Genshin Impact: Sumeru, The Chasm, and other map expansion details allegedly leaked

The beautiful open-world in Genshin Impact is about to get bigger and better with regions like Sumeru and The Chasm. Players absolutely loved Enknomiya and its unique mechanics, and now have sky-scraping expectations from the upcoming map expansions.

Leaks surrounding Sumeru and The Chasm have been floating around for a long time. These regions have been mentioned by Dansleif and some NPCs which added to the curiosity of players.

Here's when the community can expect new regions to arrive in Genshin Impact.

Sumeru region might be released in Genshin Impact version 2.9

A leaker who correctly predicted the Raiden Shogun weekly boss has now gained the attention of credible leakers such as Ubatcha. They believe that other leaks by this person can be true as well.

A 15-points leak compiled by Ubatcha talks about a ton of upcoming content including Sumeru, The Chasm, Yaoyao, Heizou, and more.

Apparently, Sumeru city will be located in close proximity with The Chasm. People of the region worship Kusanali who is the Dendro Archon, and players have been waiting for Dendro characters for months.

daily dendro archon @daiIydendro - sumeru release in 2.9

- right next to the chasm

- possible heizou/kuki with dendro visions

- free yaoyao

The leak further states that either Heizou or Kuki Shinobu will be a Dendro character. Considering that Heizou might be released with Ayato in patch 2.6, it is unlikely that he's a Dendro unit.

As for the release date, it seems that Sumeru won't be available in miHoYo's action-RPG before the 2.9 patch.

Lastly, to reach Sumeru's port, players will have to sail westward from the waypoint on the left side of Watatsumi island.

Genshin Impact players might get Yaoyao for free with the release of The Chasm

The Chasm region in Genshin Impact is currently closed, but leaks suggest that Yun Jin, Baizhu, and Yaoyao will help travelers and Paimon go there. Among these characters, Yaoyao might be a free four-star unit.

The Chasm has been mentioned in the storyline on several occasions, and is described as one of the most dangerous regions in Teyvat. Regardless, players are excited to take on this challenge as soon as possible.

issa @luminecity the twins having landed in separate places in teyvat makes so much sense… the two places being the chasm and starfell lake the twins having landed in separate places in teyvat makes so much sense… the two places being the chasm and starfell lake

Other than The Chasm and Sumeru, the leaker has also opened up on the Mondstadt and Liyue expasions. As it turns out, both regions haven't been fully released, and areas such as Dandelion Sea, Dornman Port, and Adepti's Adobe will arrive soon.

Note: All the aforementioned information is based on questionable leaks, and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

