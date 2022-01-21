"She's not wrong, but she's crazy": Sykkuno reacts to Valkyrae disclosing that his new PC arrived

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter spilled the beans and informed the entire community about Sykkuno's new PC via a tweet from her alternative account. The 100 Thieves co-owner more or less confirmed that Sykkuno is moving in with her sooner rather than later.

Sykkuno found out about the recent development during one of his recent streams. However, he admitted that while he's moving "soonish," there are a few things he needs to figure out.

Here's how he reacted to Valkyrae letting the cat out of the bag:

"She's not wrong, but she's crazy. It's true, I'll probably be going there soonish, I mean there are still a few things we gotta plan out. As far as I know, there's no table, there's no desk or anything. So still a lot of stuff to figure out but it should be soonish. I think the PC did arrive today."

rae☀️ @itsraechill syk’s pc actually arrived I think he’s actually moving in LOL syk’s pc actually arrived I think he’s actually moving in LOL

Sykkuno @Sykkuno @itsraechill i think i gave them the wrong address is it still in the box to ship? @itsraechill i think i gave them the wrong address is it still in the box to ship?

rae☀️ @Valkyrae @Sykkuno @itsraechill im going to throw this pc in the pool then @Sykkuno @itsraechill im going to throw this pc in the pool then

Sykkuno revealed that CyberPower sent him a free PC. Interestingly, the former Among Us sensation pinged them inquiring about a new PC. The company is aware of Sykkuno's plans to move in with Valkyrae and offered to sponsor a new setup.

Sykkuno and Valkyrae put their plans on hold because of an increase in COVID cases

The GTA RP streamer left the community on tenterhooks after announcing his plans to move in with Valkyrae. While the two have been pretty vocal about their plans, the former has had to put his plans on hold because of increased COVID cases worldwide.

Sykkuno was supposed to go to LA to live with Valkyrae and Miyoung for a while. However, he's been patiently waiting for things to improve and for cases to decrease.

Although he's fully vaccinated, Sykkuno admitted that he doesn't want to risk getting infected during this tumultuous time.

"Tons of people are getting sick. Covid is spreading like crazy, and I'm just like, 'Is this the best time to go to LA and catch Covid?' Maybe not. Maybe I should wait another week or so for it to get a little bit less bad. I'm not gonna go live life on the edge just because I've gotten some shots and stuff, right?"

However, it's safe to assume that Sykkuno is pretty close to moving in with Valkyrae and Miyoung with his new PC arriving at the former's house. It will be interesting to see what the two have in store for their loyal patrons.

