Pokimane may have just hinted towards her next platform on Twitch streamer nezst’s stream

Earlier today, Twitch star streamer Imane “Pokimane'' bumped into the IRL streamer and content creator Nezst’s stream as the former was looking for his stolen beanie around Los Angeles. Nezst was roaming around and chilling in Little Tokyo when Imane stream-sniped the IRL content creator.

Nezst is a Mexican-American IRL content creator and streamer from Los Angeles, California. As they interacted and chatted with each other, Imane gave him a slight hint about her next platform.

“I’ll tell you one thing. Process of elimination.”

Pokimane gives a hint towards her next move

An unexpected encounter took place on Nezst’s stream when Imane bumped into the IRL streamer randomly. Apparently, Nezst had lost one of his expensive beanies and as content for his fans and viewers, he decided to search for it while livestreaming. He had lost the beanie in Chinatown, but was unable to find it at that location. So, through different leads, he landed up in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles.

As he was sitting there talking to his Twitch chat, Imane noticed that there was a Twitch streamer present in the vicinity. She walked over and asked to join his stream for a wholesome conversation.

After the interaction was done, Pokimane started to talk about her next move regarding the platform of her choice for streaming her content. She started off by saying:

“I won't stream on Persicope, I won't stream on TikTok Gaming and I won't move to Facebook as the next platform.”

Surprised to hear that TikTok has a gaming platform, Nezst questioned:

“Wait, TikTok has gaming?”

Imane hilariously replied by saying:

“I am trolling. Everytime I go on TikTok, someone’s doing ASMR shows up and lowkey I really like it so I stay on for a while.”

Nezst agreed with her take on ASMR and said:

“ASMR is actually very interesting, people are sleeping on it.”

After their interaction concluded, Nezst continued to talk about his adventure of finding the lost beanie. Nezst mentioned that he has a liking for beanies, but had unfortunately lost the expensive beanie worth $160 three weeks ago.

Audiences react to Pokimane’s hint of her next platform

Fans on Reddit were quick to speculate about Imane’s move. Many suggested that she should not leave Twitch, while some jokingly said that she would end up streaming on Reddit.

As of February 1, 2022, the streamer's exclusivity contract on Twitch has expired. She announced the big news, and the “next chapter” will be announced on February 8.

Edited by Atul S