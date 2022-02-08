JustAMinx becomes third Twitch streamer to be banned for saying the same “derogatory slur”

Rebecca “JustAMinx '' was issued a seven-day ban for saying the derogatory c-word slur as she livestreamed on Twitch. She notified her audience and fans via a tweet and a YouTube video which was uploaded onto her main channel.

This makes her the third most well-known streamer on the platform who was banned for saying the derogatory slur.

After HasanAbi and Froste, JustAMinx gets banned for using the c-word slur on Twitch

Oother well-established streamers had previously been handed out a seven-day ban on their Twitch accounts. Two such streamers are Hasan “HasanAbi” (one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers) and Erind “Froste” (a variety Twitch streamer).

HasanAbi was banned last year in December for using the term c*****r. Twitch did not initially ban the streamer for using the slur, but he did receive a suspension after one of his channel moderators was indefinitely banned by Twitch staff. HasanAbi defended his Twitch chat moderator and later defended his own suspension.

During his livestreams back in December 2021, the streamer laughed off the claims that the term c*****r was a racial slur. Many viewers were divided about the streamer's reaction towards the slur, and some claimed that HasanAbi was racist against white people.

The ban garnered a ton of reactions from his peers as they joked about the incident on Twitter:

Ethan Klein @h3h3productions @hasanthehun can i say cracker as a white man or am i not allowed to say it as a jew? What are the perimeters? @hasanthehun can i say cracker as a white man or am i not allowed to say it as a jew? What are the perimeters?

Mizkif @REALMizkif @hasanthehun Hasan am I looking like a snack right now? @hasanthehun Hasan am I looking like a snack right now? https://t.co/VqkZR58RxE

Froste, a member of the streamer apparel and esports organization 100-Thieves was met with a seven-day suspension. Froste was given a suspension on December 26, 2021. According to the streamer, he was banned for using "hateful slurs or symbols."

Instead of him being banned for saying a racial slur while he was streaming, he was handed the ban for typing a racial slur in the Twitch chat. He was actively present on Twitch streamer Flyroh’s channel. Froste wrote c*****r in Flyroh’s chat and was given a seven-day suspension for this reason.

The latest streamer to be banned for saying the same slur was JustAMinx. Rebecca was given a seven-day suspension on February 8, 2022. In a video uploaded by the streamer, she clarified the reasons as to why she was banned.

According to JustAMinx, she thought that other streamers and content creators had gotten away with saying the derogatory slur, and this was why she decided to make a few jokes about it. According to her:

“I saw other streamers get away and I am like I can do it too. I mean and the thing was I even tried to cover it up with a salty joke. I was like why are you getting upset about c*****rs? I eat them back in Ireland and like the saltiness.”

JustAMinx was apologetic about the whole situation and was hopeful that she would be able to appeal this suspension because the Twitch channel is her main source of income. She even joked about the incident:

The situation about Twitch issuing excessive penalties and punishments for using the term "c*****r" has been very controversial. The drama started off with HasanAbi’s moderators getting indefinitely suspended, after which anyone who used the slur received at least a seven-day ban.

Edited by Siddharth Satish