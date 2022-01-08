Froste to host a “cracker tier list” on his return to Twitch after ban for using ‘cracker’

Twitch streamer Erind “Froste” Puka announced earlier today that his Twitch return stream will feature a “cracker tier list.”

Froste was recently banned from Twitch for a period of 7 days on December 27th. The move was taken after the streamer was caught using the word “cracker” that Twitch considers to be a racial slur.

Froste is the second notable streamer, after Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, who was suspended after using the term multiple times on social media. Froste promised a hilarious stream related to “crackers” on his Twitch return.

Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste My return to Twitch will be today at 4pm CST! (3 hours from now)



Starting off the new year right with a Cracker tier list! My return to Twitch will be today at 4pm CST! (3 hours from now)Starting off the new year right with a Cracker tier list! https://t.co/drisms0kyD

Froste to make his Twitch return via hilarious “cracker tier list” live stream

The streamer was suspended on December 27, 2021 for calling fellow streamer Flyroh a “cracker.” The two were in the middle of a heated debate about whether the term should be considered offensive. Froste obviously thinks that the use of “cracker” should not lead to action against the content creators.

After being banned, Froste questioned the move and joked that he had simply uttered the word in reference to it also being a food item. The streamer also claimed that he will use the 7-day suspension to plan out a stream-schedule:

"I’m going to use the next seven days to revamp my entire stream and plan out a stream schedule!"

With his suspension having come to an end on January 3rd, 2022, the streamer posted the above tweet earlier today. Froste announced the return stream and claimed that he will start off with a “cracker tier list.” The streamer is expected to rank his favorite brands of crackers before continuing with the live stream.

Also Read Article Continues below

The streamer promised to hold the return live stream at 4 PM CST. He was less than an hour away from beginning his return stream at the time of writing this article. The streamer has 104k followers on Twitch currently and regularly plays games such as Fortnite, Minecraft and Valorant.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider