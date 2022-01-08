"I tune out": Gorgc criticizes HasanAbi for supporting 'tax the rich' scheme while being wealthy himself

Twitch streamer Janne “GorgC” Stefanovski criticized fellow creator Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker for supporting the “tax the rich” movement.
GorgC was playing Aghanim's Labyrinth while engaging with his viewers during a recent "just chatting" stream. One of his viewers suggested that the streamer watches HasanAbi’s livestreams as well.
In response, GorgC immediately shut down the viewer and claimed that he does not regularly watch Hasan. The streamer mocked the Turkish creator and suggested that he should not support the "tax the rich" movement whilst being rich himself.
GorgC hilariously mocks HasanAbi for supporting “tax the rich” movement
GorgC immediately appeared frustrated with the assumption that he regularly watches HasanAbi’s livestreams. HasanAbi can be described as a left-leaning political commentator and is easily the most popular politically-charged livestreamer on Twitch. He currently has 1.78 million followers on Twitch along with more than 63k subscribers.
His current subscriber count puts him in the 5th overall position on Twitch with respect to subscribers. HasanAbi is a left-leaning streamer who regularly speaks in support of the “tax the rich” movement that advocates a higher percentage of taxes for richer people.
However, GorgC mocked HasanAbi for his political inclination as the streamer himself is doing really well. HasanAbi recently bought a new $2.7 million house for himself in Los Angeles in August 2021. The creator has a net worth of more than $2 million and easily earns more than $3 million every year.
GorgC mocked HasanAbi and claimed that he shouldn’t ask for higher taxes for the rich when he himself lives in a mansion:
“I have a theory they watch Hasan. No, I don’t really watch Hasan. Watched him a little bit, you know? Every now and then, two days before, fore two minutes. Then I hear him yelling about, tax the rich that he makes 3 million dollars a year on Twitch, sitting in his mansion. Then I tune out.”
Needless to say, GorgC does not seem to be a huge fan of HasanAbi. He accused the Turkish creator of being hypocritical and claimed that he only watches his live streams sometimes. HasanAbi regularly posts content in support of the “tax the rich” movement.
GorgC's opinion elicits polarizing comments from fans
Although GorgC has questioned HasabAbi's take, fans on Reddit seemed to be in agreement that the American hadn't said anything wrong.
Meanwhile, another user jokingly decided to turn the tables on GorgC:
GorgC is a Dota 2 streamer who regularly plays other games such as For Honor, PUBG, and Fortnite as well. He currently has 537k followers on Twitch and also boasts more than 5.5k subscribers on the platform.