"He will be missed": Dota streamer Bamboe confirmed to have passed away by close friends, internet sends in their condolences

Bamboe a.k.a SexyBamboe revealed to have passed away at the age of 29 (Image via Twitter/@SBamboe_)
Vibha Hegde
ANALYST
Modified Dec 11, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Feature

Alaan "Bamboe" Faraj (previously known as SexyBamboe) has been confirmed to have passed away, as revealed by his close friends.

The Dota 2 content creator had been in the game's community for many years, remaining an iconic figure alongside his friends Janne "Gorgc" Stefanovski, Wehsing "SingSing" Yuen and several others, who would all play together. The news broke on December 11, 2021.

[UNCONFIRMED] @SexyBamboe has passed away - /u/OrlandoNE redd.it/rdd8ky #dota2 https://t.co/oKQW5bCFD5

Fans send their condolences to Bamboe and his family

Alaan "Bamboe" Faraj's unfortunate passing was sudden, revealed through a Discord message sent to his close friends.

Wehsing "SingSing" Yuen, Magomed "TheS1tuation" and several others had been doing a live stream at the time the news hit, shellshocking the lot. They ended their stream abruptly after receiving the information.

Faraj used to compete in Dota 2, playing for LowLandLions, Mousesports, Evil Geniuses and Team Zephyr, among many others. He was 29 years old at the time of his passing and was on an indefinite break from streaming.

Through a Discord message, he had communicated to his fans the following:

Yo update on situation im probably not gonna full time stream for some time, I have burned myself out in Dota for a while now and I dont see myself enjoying it anytime soon, (there might be some random streams just for fun here and there). Also the IRL stream wil still happen when the lockdown ends no worries.

Details of Faraj's passing have not been made public. As news spread, viewers from all across the world began to send in their condolences to the streamer, letting everyone know how much Faraj impacted their lives.

RIP Sexy Bamboe :(One of the chillest Dota streamers ever. His streams with SingSing back in the day was part of why I fell in love with the game. This sucks so hard
RIP Bamboe. Big loss for the Dota2 community
wtf i am really sad about bamboe?? i have such fond memories of watching gorgc, singsing and bamboe playing dota and other games with my boyfriend 🥺 them playing trine was my highlight of 2019 rest in peace
im trying to piece smth together but its not coming out, so. RIP BAMBOE ♥️ 😭
All signs point to this being true, bamboe was a legend in the dutch community and he will be missed inmensely. Condolences to friends and family ❤ twitter.com/redditdota2/st…
@SBamboe_ R.i.p Bamboe I watched you and the boys stream when I was down and depressed...
Bamboe will always be the best kapitan in my heart.

Singsing revealed that he had called him as early as a week ago and the two had a fairly normal conversation. He also mentioned that Faraj was on track to getting healthy and was excited about investing in crypto, which is what made the news of his passing more shocking to him.

Faraj had been on a long break from content creation, burnt out from years upon years of playing Dota. The streamer occasionally updated his fans during his break and was allegedly in talks to make a comeback stream.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
