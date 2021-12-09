"Mental health is a serious issue": Internet reacts as CS: GO streamer K1KA passes away aged 21

Kristina "K1KA" Dukic has passed away, as reported by her friends and family on her Instagram account.
The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamer was just 21 years old at the time of her death, which occurred on December 8, 2021. Following her passing, her close friends and relatives have issued notices on checking up on fellow acquaintances suffering from depression and self-harm thoughts.
K1KA's close friends and family receive condolences from all corners of the internet
Kristina "K1KA" Dukic was a well-known Serbian Counter-Strike player and content creator. She started streaming on Twitch in 2017, growing her channel to a massive following as time went on. Reportedly, the streamer would attend tournaments for Global Offensive and was considered a great player.
According to her friends and family, Dukic passed away on December 8, 2021. She last tweeted on November 9, when she went live on Twitch to play League of Legends.
K1KA was often the subject of harassment and toxicity due to being a female gamer and competitor in a male-dominated environment. Oftentimes her streams would capture such moments, but K1KA was seen braving through and standing her own ground.
After news of her passing was made public, people from all over the world sent in their condolences to her friends and family, mourning the streamer. Many took the opportunity to speak out against cyber-bullying and toxicity/
K1KA was a victim of cyber-bullying and targeted harassment, a problem which plagues online communities, especially in gaming-related ones.
Even professional players aren't exempt from perpetrating the acts, such as when four Gears of War competitors were banned from competing after harassing a female streamer in the game.
Female content creators and casual gamers naturally end up forming safe circles or groups as a sort of support system for one another, as many have faced the same types of violence both online and offline.