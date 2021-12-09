"Mental health is a serious issue": Internet reacts as CS: GO streamer K1KA passes away aged 21

Kristina "K1KA" Dukic has passed away, as reported by her friends and family on her Instagram account.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive streamer was just 21 years old at the time of her death, which occurred on December 8, 2021. Following her passing, her close friends and relatives have issued notices on checking up on fellow acquaintances suffering from depression and self-harm thoughts.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. https://t.co/yxAxI5nudh

K1KA's close friends and family receive condolences from all corners of the internet

Kristina "K1KA" Dukic was a well-known Serbian Counter-Strike player and content creator. She started streaming on Twitch in 2017, growing her channel to a massive following as time went on. Reportedly, the streamer would attend tournaments for Global Offensive and was considered a great player.

According to her friends and family, Dukic passed away on December 8, 2021. She last tweeted on November 9, when she went live on Twitch to play League of Legends.

K1KA was often the subject of harassment and toxicity due to being a female gamer and competitor in a male-dominated environment. Oftentimes her streams would capture such moments, but K1KA was seen braving through and standing her own ground.

After news of her passing was made public, people from all over the world sent in their condolences to her friends and family, mourning the streamer. Many took the opportunity to speak out against cyber-bullying and toxicity/

Anel Semic (FPL) @AnelSemke @JakeSucky Cyberbulling . People don't take that seriously , and when something like this happens , they pretend to be sad. One famous youtuber from Serbia in particular. @JakeSucky Cyberbulling . People don't take that seriously , and when something like this happens , they pretend to be sad. One famous youtuber from Serbia in particular.

Janko Paunovic @YNk



You think it's just words on a keyboard but there's another human being on the other side reading all that hate and it affects even those with the thickest of skins let alone young adults. Esport Adria @EsportAdria

adria.gg/pocivala-u-mir… Počivala u miru. Počivala u miru.adria.gg/pocivala-u-mir… Incredibly saddened by these news today, condolences to the family and rest in peace K1KA.You think it's just words on a keyboard but there's another human being on the other side reading all that hate and it affects even those with the thickest of skins let alone young adults. twitter.com/EsportAdria/st… Incredibly saddened by these news today, condolences to the family and rest in peace K1KA.You think it's just words on a keyboard but there's another human being on the other side reading all that hate and it affects even those with the thickest of skins let alone young adults. twitter.com/EsportAdria/st…

CSGO HISTORY @CSGOhistories Always the talented 21 year olds, Rest in Piece K1KA, you will be missed Always the talented 21 year olds, Rest in Piece K1KA, you will be missed https://t.co/NQaXXeGd2Z

Phrydey @PhryDeyTTV Jake Lucky @JakeSucky With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. https://t.co/yxAxI5nudh Mental health is not something that shouldn't be ignored. It is a struggle that will never end. Rest in Peace K1KA twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… Mental health is not something that shouldn't be ignored. It is a struggle that will never end. Rest in Peace K1KA twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…

Adam 🇯🇲 @ManUtdLogicJA

"Being toxic is a part of the culture"



Couple statements I see too often on here.i personally don't get affected by people being toxic but that doesn't mean everyone handles it the same.



RIP. Gone too soon and too young. @JakeSucky "you are too soft""Being toxic is a part of the culture"Couple statements I see too often on here.i personally don't get affected by people being toxic but that doesn't mean everyone handles it the same.RIP. Gone too soon and too young. @JakeSucky "you are too soft""Being toxic is a part of the culture" Couple statements I see too often on here.i personally don't get affected by people being toxic but that doesn't mean everyone handles it the same. RIP. Gone too soon and too young.

TSM INFA ✨ @InFamousmp4



Rest easy Kika 🖤 Jake Lucky @JakeSucky With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. With great sadness, CSGO streamer known as K1KA passed away last night, with her family and friends posting this on her Instagram. She was just 21 years old, Rest in Peace. https://t.co/yxAxI5nudh We weren't close but we knew each other well. We met in the early stages of your career and started working together, even though it was for a little while. You did a lot for me and I could never thank you enough.Rest easy Kika 🖤 twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… We weren't close but we knew each other well. We met in the early stages of your career and started working together, even though it was for a little while. You did a lot for me and I could never thank you enough.Rest easy Kika 🖤 twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…

Beto(ORG) @ThatGuyBetoAM @JakeSucky Damn man gone to soon. Hope everyone that sees this knows that they are not alone in this battle but if you ever need to talk reach out to your loved ones. It’s ok to ask for help RIP K1KA @JakeSucky Damn man gone to soon. Hope everyone that sees this knows that they are not alone in this battle but if you ever need to talk reach out to your loved ones. It’s ok to ask for help RIP K1KA

K1KA was a victim of cyber-bullying and targeted harassment, a problem which plagues online communities, especially in gaming-related ones.

Even professional players aren't exempt from perpetrating the acts, such as when four Gears of War competitors were banned from competing after harassing a female streamer in the game.

Female content creators and casual gamers naturally end up forming safe circles or groups as a sort of support system for one another, as many have faced the same types of violence both online and offline.

