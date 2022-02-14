Doaenel’s Twitch Partnership application gets rejected for the 14th time, is offered no clarity on ban duration

Dante "Doaenel," a League of Legends livestreamer and content creator, was banned from the platform on February 6, 2022. The streamer was handed an indefinite suspension because of his name, which according to Twitch seemed to be a play on explicit words.

Donaenel went on to clarify that he had been using the name since he was 16 years old and it was not in reference to anything related to s*x.

Dantes @doaenel



You also go on to state that you wouldn’t enforce bans until March 1, yet I was indefinitely banned on February 6th?



When will this be cleared up? Twitch @Twitch



Learn all about it here: We updated our Username Policy to help curb harassment and make Twitch a more welcoming place.Learn all about it here: link.twitch.tv/3rsb5xH We updated our Username Policy to help curb harassment and make Twitch a more welcoming place. Learn all about it here: link.twitch.tv/3rsb5xH https://t.co/sguzfcN944 Hey @Twitch @Twitch Support , my name is neither a sexual reference, nor is it in any way a violation of your community guidelinesYou also go on to state that you wouldn’t enforce bans until March 1, yet I was indefinitely banned on February 6th?When will this be cleared up? twitter.com/Twitch/status/… Hey @Twitch @TwitchSupport , my name is neither a sexual reference, nor is it in any way a violation of your community guidelinesYou also go on to state that you wouldn’t enforce bans until March 1, yet I was indefinitely banned on February 6th?When will this be cleared up? twitter.com/Twitch/status/… https://t.co/P8sDHNuNTI

Earlier today, he tweeted out to his followers and fans that he had received an email from Twitch. Excited about his ban appeal, he noticed that Twitch had not replied to his ban appeal, instead they rejected his Twitch Partner application for the fourteenth time.

Dantes @doaenel Opened my email, and got super excited to see an email from Twitch.



It wasn't a response to my ban appeal though, it turns out it was just them denying my 14th partner application.



How much more can one man take? Opened my email, and got super excited to see an email from Twitch.It wasn't a response to my ban appeal though, it turns out it was just them denying my 14th partner application. How much more can one man take? https://t.co/H3llLzT4Vu

Doaenel gets baited by Twitch’s support email with regards to his recent ban

The streamer felt that the developer and publisher of the most popular multiplayer game Riot Games had something towards his indefinite suspension on the platform, since he was also banned from League of Legends back in April, 2021.

He uploaded a nineteen minute long video which explained his side of the story and talked about his career. It is important to clarify that this is all speculation from the streamer's side.

A tweet which the streamer made on February 4th mentioned how he planned to “cleanse” the North American server for the game.

Dantes @doaenel It’s time someone saved NA League of Legends.



No longer will we be at the mercy of the Chinese wintrading / boosting communities with thousands upon thousands of members in high elo.



I will expose all of them.



I will cleanse this region.



It all ends now. It’s time someone saved NA League of Legends. No longer will we be at the mercy of the Chinese wintrading / boosting communities with thousands upon thousands of members in high elo. I will expose all of them. I will cleanse this region. It all ends now.

According to the streamer, he had opened up his email and was elated to see that there was an email from Twitch staff. After speculating that he had been unbanned or given a status regarding this ban, he was instead greeted by a rejection mail for this fourteenth attempt towards his Twitch Partnership appeal.

Twitch’s response was a generic automated rejection message where they clarified how the platform had over two million broadcasters and there were a limited number of slots available for Partnered streamers.

Fans react to Doaenel’s Partnership rejection

Fans and audiences on Twitter were supportive towards the streamer and threw shade towards the streaming platform, while some asked if the League of Legends streamer really deserves to be a Twitch Partner.

Tuna @StupidFish597 @doaenel At least a lot of people are now talking about the double standards on twitch, you can say you went down a martyr. @doaenel At least a lot of people are now talking about the double standards on twitch, you can say you went down a martyr.

monty 😼 @MontyCat4 @doaenel give me one reason they should actually give you partner @doaenel give me one reason they should actually give you partner

FNC ouaf. @ElectroZap7 @doaenel I didnt get why he got banned. Can someone resume it please ? @doaenel I didnt get why he got banned. Can someone resume it please ?

SilenceeDGAF @SilenceeXD_ @doaenel God humbled you brother. Take it as a lesson @doaenel God humbled you brother. Take it as a lesson

FREEDOAENEL @peepoSwag @doaenel WE RIDE AT DAWN, THEY CANT STOP US ALL @doaenel WE RIDE AT DAWN, THEY CANT STOP US ALL https://t.co/2HLZUQKaTX

Mekatex @Matoo28 @doaenel Its time to become the number one periscope streamer @doaenel Its time to become the number one periscope streamer

53C_alp @lilbigpsycho @doaenel Just leave Twitch and start streaming on yt. Better for everyone @doaenel Just leave Twitch and start streaming on yt. Better for everyone

Daysruined @KristianRedwine @doaenel Hang in there fam. They gotta appeal that ban at some point, charge is bogus @doaenel Hang in there fam. They gotta appeal that ban at some point, charge is bogus

S3mpx @s3mpx

Should'nt they have asked you to change your name instead of insta banning you? @doaenel Why did Twitch ban your account because your name was inappropriate, but then happily put the same word into a buisness email?Should'nt they have asked you to change your name instead of insta banning you? @doaenel Why did Twitch ban your account because your name was inappropriate, but then happily put the same word into a buisness email?Should'nt they have asked you to change your name instead of insta banning you?

Deathcaps @Greg78435179 @doaenel Imagine if you got partnered while banned lmao @doaenel Imagine if you got partnered while banned lmao

The streamer is a highly-rated League of Legends player who mains and one tricks the champion Hecarim, playing in the Jungle position. He recently posted that he had successfully reached the Challenger rank. Currently, he sits at 450 League Points (LP).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan