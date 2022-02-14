Doaenel’s Twitch Partnership application gets rejected for the 14th time, is offered no clarity on ban duration

Dante "Doaenel," a League of Legends livestreamer and content creator, was banned from the platform on February 6, 2022. The streamer was handed an indefinite suspension because of his name, which according to Twitch seemed to be a play on explicit words.
Donaenel went on to clarify that he had been using the name since he was 16 years old and it was not in reference to anything related to s*x.
Earlier today, he tweeted out to his followers and fans that he had received an email from Twitch. Excited about his ban appeal, he noticed that Twitch had not replied to his ban appeal, instead they rejected his Twitch Partner application for the fourteenth time.
Doaenel gets baited by Twitch’s support email with regards to his recent ban
The streamer felt that the developer and publisher of the most popular multiplayer game Riot Games had something towards his indefinite suspension on the platform, since he was also banned from League of Legends back in April, 2021.
He uploaded a nineteen minute long video which explained his side of the story and talked about his career. It is important to clarify that this is all speculation from the streamer's side.
A tweet which the streamer made on February 4th mentioned how he planned to “cleanse” the North American server for the game.
According to the streamer, he had opened up his email and was elated to see that there was an email from Twitch staff. After speculating that he had been unbanned or given a status regarding this ban, he was instead greeted by a rejection mail for this fourteenth attempt towards his Twitch Partnership appeal.
Twitch’s response was a generic automated rejection message where they clarified how the platform had over two million broadcasters and there were a limited number of slots available for Partnered streamers.
Fans react to Doaenel’s Partnership rejection
Fans and audiences on Twitter were supportive towards the streamer and threw shade towards the streaming platform, while some asked if the League of Legends streamer really deserves to be a Twitch Partner.
The streamer is a highly-rated League of Legends player who mains and one tricks the champion Hecarim, playing in the Jungle position. He recently posted that he had successfully reached the Challenger rank. Currently, he sits at 450 League Points (LP).