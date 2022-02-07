"This can't be real": Twitch streamer Doaenel served indefinite suspension for 'inappropriate username'

Dantes "Doaenel" has spoken up about a supposedly unfair ban he has received, knocking him off Twitch for an indefinite period.

The streamer received an e-mail on February 6, 2022, detailing that he would be suspended off the platform for "using an inappropriate username." He tweeted out against the platform, attempting to garner aid for his situation.

"This can't be real."

Doaenel suspects Riot Games is involved with his suspension from Twitch

League of Legends streamer Dantes has been banned off of Twitch and the reason for the same is supposedly his username. The player posted a screenshot of the e-mail he received from the streaming platform, informing him of the same.

His name was misunderstood to be a play on words of an explicit phrase. However, the streamer informed his followers that it was not the case. Posting a screenshot of a mini word game, Dantes explained his name was created because of it.

Screenshot via doaenel/Twitter

Supposedly, Dantes feels as if Riot Games has a hand in his indefinite ban. Mentioning that he's used the name since the start of his career, he brought up how just a few days prior, he spoke about alleged "Chinese Wintrading and Boosting Discord Servers" that are plaguing League of Legends.

He also made a particular statement in an attempt to stir the thoughts of his followers.

"How deep does this really go?"

The claims were made on February 4, 2022, and his ban was served just a few days later. However, it is important to note that this is speculation on Dantes' part and there is currently no information available on the connection between his statements on win-trading and his ban.

It all ends now. It’s time someone saved NA League of Legends. No longer will we be at the mercy of the Chinese wintrading / boosting communities with thousands upon thousands of members in high elo. I will expose all of them. I will cleanse this region. It all ends now.

Redditors react to Doaenel's indefinite suspension from Twitch

Following his suspension, many Redditors seemed to voice that a suspension for his name was unfair. However, others quickly recognized his user handle, with things taking a turn from there.

According to information dug up by several Redditors, Dantes had previously appeared on Livestream Fails.

In February 2020, the streamer's name grew infamous after he asked provocative questions to OfflineTV member Yvonne "Yvonnie" in a League of Legends queue.

Yvonnie uploaded evidence of him doing the same and called out his behavior on Twitter. He was subsequently handed a seven-day suspension from Twitch.

