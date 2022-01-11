“Anyone can do it”: League of Legends streamer Doaenel gives an inspirational speech after being banned

Streamer Dantes "Doaenel" received a permanent ban on his League of Legends account in the middle of his latest stream. His immediate reaction was disbelief, followed by anger and confusion. He had no idea what the ban was for and desperately searched for an answer to why his account was suddenly locked down.

Dantes spends his time on streams playing popular video game, League of Legends. He is one of the biggest LoL streamers on the platform, along with Tyler01 and Quin69.

Doaenel screams he won't be deterred by ban, and will come back stronger

While on stream, Dantes was informed that his account was banned from playing League of Legends, stopping him dead in his tracks. Banned by the game itself, he spent the next hour tweeting about it, attempting to promote his hashtag on Twitter. He shared an image of his suspended account and spread the message on social media.

After disseminating the news of this ban, he decided not to let it bog him down. The streamer got off his chair and began to start pumping himself and his chat with a motivational speech, exclaiming that he would rise to the top. Adamant of his convictions, Dantes screamed at the top of his lungs.

Despite the aggrieving circumstances, all these screaming and motivational words kept his and viewers' spirits invigorated for the remainder of the stream. From there on, he played on a brand new account, and began his path back to the top.

Fans react to Dantes' ban

The streamer's fans also took to Twitter to express their unwavering support for the movement to unban his main account. They tweeted out hashtags to spread the movement. Soon after that, news of Dantes' ban gained some traction on Twitter.

While Dantes doesn't know exactly why he got banned, his fans seem to have an idea. Most claimed that he was abusing the process of switching an account's country location to smaller nations that have servers with less skilled players. Although the reasoning is specious, the game has previously banned its players for this act.

However, this is just speculation, the reason for the ban could be something entirely different. Viewers will know in the coming days whether the streamer will get his old account back, or if he will have to spend the next month playing the game to get back to his previous stage.

