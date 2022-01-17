Twitch streamer Yvonnie messes up big time as she drops her phone into a hot pot

Canadian Twitch streamer Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng was recently involved in a hilarious incident when her phone accidentally fell into a hot-pot dish that she was cooking.

Yvonnie was in the middle of a just chatting live stream and was preparing food for a trip to Canada. The streamer was cooking the hot pot along with two of her friends.

One of them was holding the phone from which Yvonnie was live streaming. The camera ended up mistakenly falling into the hot pot, leading to a hilarious reaction from the streamer.

Yvonnie responds hilariously after her camera falls into Chinese hot pot

Yvonnie was quite excited about the prospect of cooking the hot pot. The streamer used a variety of ingredients, including pork, chicken, and used a tomato-soup base for the dish. She planned to leave for Canada after the live stream and had two of her friends along with her, including her partner.

The streamer was almost done with the dish and added the final few ingredients. Her partner seemed especially happy about the dish and claimed that he was excited about eating it. Yvonnie’s other female friend used the streamer’s phone camera to live stream the incident. She mistakenly ended up dropping her phone right into the dish, leading to a hilarious cry of anguish from Yvonnie.

The streamer’s friend immediately picked up the phone but ended up dropping some of the food on the table, apart from smearing the phone with food. Yvonnie quickly used a tissue to clean her phone and told her partner what had happened:

“Oh noo, That just happened. It flipped right into the hot pot!”

As can be expected, most of her viewers found the incident hilarious. The clip eventually made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where a range of viewers responded to the incident. Viewers joked about the incident, while others claimed that the phone was probably water-resistant and would have survived.

yvonne 🎀 @yvonnie new apartment, new hair, and somi photobombing as per usual new apartment, new hair, and somi photobombing as per usual ☺🌸💖 https://t.co/xwuGAFhEAB

Yvonnie is a popular just chatting Twitch streamer with 535k followers on the platform. She regularly plays video games such as League of Legends, Valorant, Minecraft and Teamfight Tactics.

