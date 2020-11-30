"She gets sh*t on a lot": Yvonne gets emotional and defends Pokimane as she shares her take on Fedmyster's statement 

One of the central figures in the recent Pokimane x Fedmyster drama, Yvonne, recently shared her take on the entire controversy.

The Offline TV member defended Imane "Pokimane" Anys and stated that Federico "Fedmsyter" Gaytan's statement was extremely one-sided.

Acknowledging Pokimane's immense contribution in helping her evolve as a content creator, Yvonne went on to criticize Fedmsyter's statement, which failed to tell the entire story.

Stating that Pokimane is not what people portray her to be, Yvonne became emotional on stream as she addressed the entire Pokimane x Fedmyster controversy.

Yvonne shares her side of the Pokimane x Fedmyster drama

In Fedmyster's leaked document, one of the major allegations that were leveled against Pokimane was that she wanted Yvonne to be fired from the Offline TV house.

Debunking this claim, Yvonne shared an alternate take, where she revealed how helpful and accommodating Pokimane actually was in helping her career as a content creator take off:

"She tried to work around me because she knew that I did enjoy streaming. I did enjoy doing content stuff. She worked around what I wanted and was actually the person who gave me the green light to like YouTube and stuff."

She also commented upon the immense backlash that has been coming Pokimane's way, as she believes that the document is extremely one-sided, in favor of Fedmyster:

"Why would I stay with this group if she didn't want me here? Everything was so misleading and so far from the truth...like he just showed such a one-sided f*****g thing. Me and Imane's relationship has been like a million times better ever since he left."

Furthermore, she went on to reveal that it was indeed Fedmyster who wanted her removed from the Offline TV house:

"There are a lot of things that aren't just captured like in messages, you know...He would go over to Leslie and Peter's house and list all these things as to why he didn't want me there anymore...that's not captured in the texts, but it f*****g happened!"

"He's literally putting such a one-sided excuse story."

In one of the major segments of her stream, Yvonne got emotional as she spoke about the hate that Pokimane tends to attract and how, in her opinion, most of it is unwarranted:

"She made an exception for me, she believed in the type of person that I was, and she was like trying to make things work for us. She's not the way people portray her to be, and she gets shit on a lot, just because it's her, and it feels really unfair."

With Yvonne opening up in detail and sharing her side of the story, it certainly begs the question: Is the online community jumping onto the Pokimane hate train simply because it's her and not any other female creator at the end of the day?