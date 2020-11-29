"How much to cancel Pokimane?": The Cancel Culture mob wants the Twitch star canceled over Fedmyster's leaked document 

The Cancel Culture mob has come calling for Imane "Pokimane" Anys, yet again. This comes just days after former Offline TV member Federico Gaytan aka Fedmyster's incriminating document against Pokimane, was recently leaked.
The leaked document has left the internet divided and has invited scathing criticism of Pokimane, who many believe emotionally manipulated Fedmyster and made him into a scapegoat during his time at the Offline TV house.
What made matters worse was Pokimane's recent response to the entire controversy, as her flippant behavior in failing to take accountability seems to have only exacerbated the dissent online.
The internet has come to a consensus regarding the fact that this recent document does not absolve Fedmyster of his admonishing behavior in the past. Still, it is the manner in which Pokimane has attempted to justify herself that has further invoked the ire of a large section of the online community.
Due to her poor handling of the situation, the odds now seem to be stacked against the 24-year old Twitch streamer, as she finds herself on the warpath of an incensed Cancel Culture mob.
Pokimane vs the internet
Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the world, Pokimane is no stranger to controversy as her remarks often end up landing her in a soup from time to time.
In the past, there have been several instances where Pokimane has attracted the eyes of the Cancel Culture mob, which range from her threatening to go after YouTuber ItsAGundam's sponsors to facing backlash over the entire Pokimane Boyfriend fiasco.
While Pokimane has managed to hold her own and emerge relatively unscathed from a plethora of controversies lately, many believe that her recent expose, courtesy of Fedmyster's leaked document, could very well be the last straw.
The reason why this has blown up so much is due to the fact that her seemingly manipulative behavior has rubbed a large section of the online community in the wrong way.
Moreover, her recent decision to laugh off serious allegations of lies and manipulation does not bode well for the Moroccan-born star at all.
Pokimane seems to be experiencing the jagged side of fame's double-edged sword at the moment, as a riled up online community continues to call for her cancelation.
From the tweets above, it is quite evident that things don't seem to be looking good for Pokimane.
As dissent continues to reach explosive levels, it remains to be seen if the Twitch star is able to emerge unscathed from this mire, yet again.
Published 29 Nov 2020, 00:10 IST