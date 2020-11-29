"How much to cancel Pokimane?": The Cancel Culture mob wants the Twitch star canceled over Fedmyster's leaked document 

The Cancel Culture mob has come calling for Imane "Pokimane" Anys, yet again. This comes just days after former Offline TV member Federico Gaytan aka Fedmyster's incriminating document against Pokimane, was recently leaked.

The leaked document has left the internet divided and has invited scathing criticism of Pokimane, who many believe emotionally manipulated Fedmyster and made him into a scapegoat during his time at the Offline TV house.

What made matters worse was Pokimane's recent response to the entire controversy, as her flippant behavior in failing to take accountability seems to have only exacerbated the dissent online.

I'm not all for cancel culture,

But pokimane here... she literally got exposed for fucking someone's life up and manipulating him into thinking she liked him when really she was just taking advantage of him. and after all this, she's just laughing it off... i bet she'll get away — jbghlyxj and call me stevie g (@GetExposedMate) November 26, 2020

The internet has come to a consensus regarding the fact that this recent document does not absolve Fedmyster of his admonishing behavior in the past. Still, it is the manner in which Pokimane has attempted to justify herself that has further invoked the ire of a large section of the online community.

how much to cancel Pokimane? — iLoveGio (@ilovegio3) November 28, 2020

Due to her poor handling of the situation, the odds now seem to be stacked against the 24-year old Twitch streamer, as she finds herself on the warpath of an incensed Cancel Culture mob.

Pokimane vs the internet

Advertisement

Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the world, Pokimane is no stranger to controversy as her remarks often end up landing her in a soup from time to time.

In the past, there have been several instances where Pokimane has attracted the eyes of the Cancel Culture mob, which range from her threatening to go after YouTuber ItsAGundam's sponsors to facing backlash over the entire Pokimane Boyfriend fiasco.

While Pokimane has managed to hold her own and emerge relatively unscathed from a plethora of controversies lately, many believe that her recent expose, courtesy of Fedmyster's leaked document, could very well be the last straw.

The reason why this has blown up so much is due to the fact that her seemingly manipulative behavior has rubbed a large section of the online community in the wrong way.

I fucking hate cancel culture with every fiber of my being, but I genuinely think Pokimane deserves this entire drama around her, considering the shit she's been pulling — The Idiot Child (@TheIdiotChild1) November 28, 2020

Moreover, her recent decision to laugh off serious allegations of lies and manipulation does not bode well for the Moroccan-born star at all.

She's so self centered, why does she make his self improvement post about her? — Brittany Turkey (@BrittanyVenti) November 25, 2020

Pokimane seems to be experiencing the jagged side of fame's double-edged sword at the moment, as a riled up online community continues to call for her cancelation.

Advertisement

Check out some of the responses online:

I don't believe in cancellation, unless it's pokimane. Cancel her — Tre (@Tre_Fast) November 28, 2020

i don't normally condone canceling people but she has messed up too much to NOT get canceled — Nick (@CucumbrNick) November 27, 2020

Pokimane: Manipulates his feelings fully aware he wants to be romantic, cuddles with him, keeps telling him she not sure, wants a convenient, comfortable relationship without the commitment, becomes physically flirty and "romantic".



FED: Acts on it.



Poki's Fans: Cancel Him. — ジンフクロウ (@JhinSimp) November 25, 2020

Pokimane is a horrible human being she manipulated a young man who was in love her and betrayed him and if you say he is a simp he was a person screwed over by her she is sick in the head I don't like cancel culture but you can cancel her for all I care — Knowit_all1 (@All1Knowit) November 27, 2020

Let's cancel Pokimane before 2020 ends. 🤮 — Syzcha (@imsyzcha) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

please cancel pokimane she’s done so much shit yet goes untouched cause she is a female twitch steamer — ian (@eternallyoongie) November 27, 2020

Imagine normalising leading people on and giving years worth of trauma cause of your egoistic ass but get away with everyone and cancel anyone you like because you are pokimane and you do things out of care uwu — melanie🌸 (@lilyanefl) November 27, 2020

Pokimane really just lied for an hour and a half and didn’t open any of the evidence Fed had in the document. If you aren’t gonna cancel her, but was fine with and is still fine with canceling Fed, you’re delusional. :) — Soulless.Da.Rapper (@I_AmSoulless) November 27, 2020

Pokimane: Hey Fed, my bedroom door is always open if you know what I mean winkie face



Fed: Oh dang



Pokimane 2 months later: Fed Is a predator & a monster and should be stopped!!! I NEVER gave him ANY indication I was interested in him!



Pokimane is NOT a good human — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

Pokimane is just straight up evil. Playing with guys, projecting their feelings towards someone who they are trying to cancel, copyright striking people, being a hypnocrite, and prob sum other stuff i forgot — Sadomi409 (@IllusionistJunk) November 26, 2020

So like i hate cancel culture. But pokimane.

1. Manipulated her friends.

2. Made almost 4 people lose their careers

3. MANIPULATED EVERYONE TO THINKING @Fedmyster was some horrible monster.

4. also manipulated him to basically emotionally tortured him and mentally 2. — Tise™ (@TisetheredPanda) November 26, 2020

Just cancel pokimane from existence pls https://t.co/6HkMqbwvW4 — melanie🌸 (@lilyanefl) November 26, 2020

How tf is Pokimane not canceled, I’m not with cancel culture but if we were to cancel someone it should be pokimane — Le Bossman (@Poketar920) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

From the tweets above, it is quite evident that things don't seem to be looking good for Pokimane.

As dissent continues to reach explosive levels, it remains to be seen if the Twitch star is able to emerge unscathed from this mire, yet again.