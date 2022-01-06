"Shrek Forever”: Kkatamina exposes Disguised Toast's image collection of beloved character to Yvonnie

Twitch streamer Kkatamina recently blew the door open on a secret involving Disguised Toast to Yvonnie, when she revealed that the Canadian streamer had a weird obsession with the popular animated ogre, Shrek.

Kkatamina observed that Toast had saved a lot of pictures of the character on his desktop, which showcased different emotions, and no one knows why he has held on to these pictures.

"One is titled Shrek forever and I don't get it man."

Disguised Toast is addicted to Shrek, according to Twitch streamer Kkatamina

During their recent League of Legends session on stream, Kkatamina opened up to Yvonnie about Disguised Toast's wacky obsession with the iconic animated character, Shrek.

For the past few years, Shrek has gained meme status on the internet, thanks to the many funny jokes that have involved the character and the movies he has been a part of, and it seems like it has rubbed off a lot on Disguised Toast, according to Kkatamina.

"I have never seen so many Shrek pictures on a desktop, like so many saved pictures."

Yvonnie was confused at first about this habit from Disguised Toast, and it almost sounded too funny to be true. However, fans of Disguised Toast won't be surprised by such a development from the Canadian streamer.

"Wait, so Toast keeps like Shrek photos?"

Fans on Twitch have no clue why Disguised Toast would need to have a lot of pictures of a green ogre, so in a future stream, they hope that the streamer could explain himself about his fascination with Shrek.

Boxbox reveals his VTuber present for Disguised Toast

League of Legends streamer Boxbox recently showed his Twitch fans the gift he was working on for fellow streamer Disguised Toast.

"This is a present that I've been preparing for Toast."

The streamer revealed that he had been developing a VTuber avatar that Toast can use in his stream. The avatar's design revolved around the streamer's logo, featuring a toast wearing sunglasses and a top hat, along with his iconic mustache.

Moreover, to make his avatar look cooler, the video clip of the prototype featured presets for various emotions like joy, despair, and many more.

In the end, it seems like Boxbox has shown the perfect way for Disguised Toast to return to his roots when he played Hearthstone with a cardboard mask - featuring a design of a toast on stream.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider