"That's bullsh*t": Disguised Toast left in shock after being left out of video game credits

Disguised Toast recently got one of the rudest shocks of his streaming career when he realized that he was not mentioned in the Wikipedia pages of several games that he was popular for. Toast became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he started collaborating with several streamers for multiple games.

He has only looked upwards since, and is currently one of the most successful streamers in the world. Naturally, it was quite shocking for him when he did not see his name mentioned anywhere on the Wikipedia pages of several games like Teamfight Tactics, Hearthstone, and Among Us.

"There's no way you don't mention Disguised Toast in Among Us. That's f**king bullsh*t."

Disguised Toast was one of the main streamers who made Among Us so popular

During a recent livestream, Disguised Toast was going through Wikipedia descriptions of several games, hoping to see his name on at least one of them, since he was integral in popularizing them. However, much to his disdain, he was not mentioned in any of the games' descriptions.

"Teamfight Tactics...Disguised Toast...is not on here."

The streamer did not give up hope and went on to look at Hearthstone's description, but was equally shocked when he could not see his name mentioned there either.

"How dare you not mention Disguised Toast? What! Where's my name?"

However, the streamer got the rudest shock when he saw that his name was not mentioned in Among Us' description, since he was one of the streamers who brought the game into limelight. The description mentioned streamers like Shroud, Pokimane, xQc, and even PewDiePie, but Toast was nowhere to be seen.

Interestingly, PewDiePie and Shroud were not very enthusiastic about Among Us, even expressing multiple times that they were not fond of the game. However, it is worth noting that shortly after this livestream, Disguised Toast's name was added to the list of streamers in Among Us' Wikipedia page.

