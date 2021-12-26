"Can't really say": Disguised Toast's plan backfires after asking Twitch streamer who their favorite creator is

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang is currently receiving condolences for his "bruised" ego after an innocent attempt at gift-giving turned him into a laughing stock.

The streamer anonymously sent questions in the Twitch chats of random creators in hopes of being named their favorite streamer, with those who pick him receiving $1000.

After asking a particular streamer, Disguised Toast had his hopes up of being named, but ended up leaving the stream with a "temptation" to return to Among Us to rediscover his mainstream appeal.

Disguised Toast gives away $1000 to random streamers

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang is often partaking in acts of generosity with one of his latest streams being no different.

Hanging out with Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim, he set up a challenge with her. She would give him a question to ask random streamers, with the intention of them answering with his name, "Disguised Toast." Those who answer "correctly" would be gifted $1000 from Wang himself.

During the challenge, Wang covered his screen to prevent his Twitch viewers from hopping into the streamers' chat boxes and spamming them.

His interaction with a certain streamer was hilarious for his viewers to witness. After he sent in the question (asking them who their favorite streamer was), Disguised Toast carefully listened to their response:

"Favorite streamer? Hm, that's a great question, man. Um.. for League of Legends, it would have to be Incursio. I watch a lot of- yeah, very entertaining and good game too."

As the streamer spoke, Disguised Toast prodded him to move on from the question. The streamer continued,

"As for, like, general streaming... I can't really say because I watch a lot of people. I'll list the few that I like to watch a lot, actually.. if I can come up- at the top of my head.."

At this point, Disguised Toast got up from his seat and approached the camera, leaning in with his ear covering the entire view, anticipating his name being mentioned.

His show of confidence was for naught, however, as the streamer continued to list various people, none of which were Disguised Toast. Wang yelled an abrupt "Who?!" in between each name mentioned, expecting his to be next. Eventually, Disguised Toast gave up, moving on with the rest of his stream.

Also Read Article Continues below

He joked that he should return to streaming Among Us, one of his most popular eras of content creation, implying that he needed to return to the game to seek mainstream relevancy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi