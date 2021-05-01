Disguised Toast bids a heart-wrenching farewell to Among Us 

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, via a Twitter post, announced that his much anticipated Among Us streams will be coming to an end, after nearly a year of consistent uploads.

InnserSloth's murder-mystery title came out in 2018 but reached its apex in 2020 because of streamers like Valkyrae, Pokimane, Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Disguised Toast.

The Canadian streamer is considered to be one of the finest Among Us streamers, owing to his mind-numbing plays and quick-witted antics.

He announced just a few days ago that Among Us wasn't exciting anymore and that he was also struggling to look for ways to keep the title alive.

The End of an Era.



After uploading among us videos EVERY single day for the past 8 months, I have finally run out of among us content and didnt upload anything yesterday.



It's been a life-changing journey - excited to see whats next for me and my friends. pic.twitter.com/6JfuJgLs9q — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 1, 2021

As all good things come to an end, so has Toast's journey with InnserSloth's murder-mystery title.

“You probably noticed. It’s the end of an era. After uploading Among Us videos EVERY single day for the past eight months, I have finally ran out of Among Us content and didn’t upload anything yesterday,” Toast posted.

As for what's next, Disguised Toast can take up titles like Valorant or even Fortnite. Other streamers like Valkyrae, Pokimane and Sykkuno stream a range of other titles including Valorant and GTA RP. It wouldn't be surprising to see Disguised Toast causing mayhem in the streets of Los Santos either.

Disguised Toast has vested interest in the GTA RP server

The Canadian streamer took up the the NoPixel GTA RP server recently. However, he has been playing the title in the background to get used to the rules and to understand the mechanics of the game before he starts streaming it.

Corpse Husband, too, indicated that he might start streaming the title and even asked Sykkuno, who has been streaming the title regularly, to help him with the rules and procedures.

xQc's ban from the server was a massive blow for viewers, who have relied on the variety streamer's antics to keep them entertained.

With the arrival of Corpse Husband and Disguised Toast, the GTA RP server might blow up in popularity more than it already has. It will be really interesting to see the trio pulling off heists and blowing up vehicles in the streets of Los Santos.