Is Corpse Husband joining the NoPixel GTA RP server?

The internet's most popular faceless YouTuber, Corpse Husband, recently revealed that he is considering dabbling in the world of GTA RP.

The NoPixel GTA RP server has been breaking the internet since its update in February this year. Several streamers have been streaming the server regularly inclduing xQc, summit1g, Sykkuno and Hasan Abi, among several others.

According to recent reports, Corpse Husband might be joining the bandwagon sooner rather than later.

Corpse teased the possibility of him joining as the gang dabbled in a bit of Golf with Friends. He said, "I kind of want to do that as well," before asking for some help in getting set up.

Sykkuno, who has been streaming the title regularly, seemed rather pleased with the idea and stated that it would be fun to have Corpse Husband running riot in the streets of Los Santos.

“I think it could be fun. I think it could be fun guys, I will say, it’s a little overwhelming at first. It’s hard to learn all the controls and stuff like that, but once you get used to it, it’s pretty fun.”

Disguised Toast is another streamer who has taken up the GTA RP server. The Canadian streamer has previously stated that he has no intentions of joining the RP server. However, he took up the title after admitting that he will be slowing down content based on Among Us.

Corpse Husband announces a break from streaming career

The faceless YouTuber has seen a massive surge in viewership since he started streaming Among Us with Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Pokimane and Sykkuno.

He also collaborated with popular American rapper, Machine Gun Kelly to produce 'Daywalker' which has become a sensation on the internet.

Be that as it may, Corpse Husband announced that his streams would get less frequent. The reason behind this, he stated, was to work on bigger and better projects and to look after his health.

The Among Us sensation's presence on the GTA RP server will undoubtedly cause a massive increase in viewership and will hopefully go on to break several records.