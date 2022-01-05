"Lot of things you can tweet": Disguised Toast comes up with odd tweet prompt for Lilypichu after latter loses Wikipedia speedrun

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast had quite the forfeit for fellow content creator Lilypichu after she lost to him in a game of Wikipedia racing.

The two had earlier decided before their match that the winner would be able to tweet whatever they wanted from the loser's account, and Disguised Toast had some wild ideas about the contents of Lilypichu's tweet:

"Lot of things you can tweet."

Disguised Toast reveals hilarious NSFW idea for Lilypichu to tweet on her account after she lost to him

During a recent stream, Lilypichu and Disguised Toast battled it out against each other in a game of Wikipedia racing, where participants must race from one keyword to another by clicking through the links in a page.

The duo had earlier decided on a three-round matchup, and after Lilypichu took the first round easily, it seemed like Disguised Toast would be the one forced to make a tweet.

However, in the second round, Disguised Toast eked out a narrow win by finding Bo Burnham's Wikipedia page seconds before Lilypichu could, which meant that it was all down to the final game.

After a bit of digging, the duo decided to get to bidet from Bo Burnham's page, and after a hard fought battle, Toast earned the victory spoils by finding it first. This meant that Lilypichu had to bear the brunt of the forfeit and Toast came up with something that was truly out of the world:

"I pee in Michael's butt as if I'm a human bidet."

Disguised Toast couldn't help but laugh at his ingenious idea, and Lilypichu was even ready to tweet it from her main account . However, Toast told her to back out of it as he was worried that she might lose her Pokemon sponsorship because of the tweet:

"The problem here is because of that I can't let you go through with it because I couldn't do Pokemon stuff because of my tweets."

Even then, he still wanted Lilypichu to post the tweet elsewhere, so they decided to post it on her alt account.

lilee @lileepeechew Sometimes I pee in Michael's butt and pretend I'm a human bidet. Sometimes I pee in Michael's butt and pretend I'm a human bidet.

Fans who didn't watch her recent stream with Disguised Toast were quite shocked by the tweet. But viewers who did watch the race were quite chuffed at seeing the tweet, and they hope that the streamer doesn't delete it anytime soon.

Edited by Siddharth Satish