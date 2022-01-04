"I can do it": Lilypichu renders Disguised Toast speechless as she struggles to complete puzzle

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast recently was astonished at the hilarious lack of concentration from fellow streamer Lilypichu while trying to solve a puzzle.

The two streamers partnered up to play the popular co-op adventure game 'We Were Here Together', and while Lilypichu showcased great enthusiasm to solve them, it seems like she didn't quite get the memo on how easy they were to solve.

"I can do it."

LilyPichu has a hilarious moment while solving puzzles with Disguised Toast

During a recent stream, Disguised Toast and Lilypichu were picking up the pace while solving puzzles during their playthrough of the Total Mayhem Games developed title, 'We Were Here Together'.

However, fans know Disguised Toast as a master puzzle solver, thanks to his various co-op adventures with streamers like Valkyrae and many others. Moreover, Lilypichu was also making some silly mistakes, hence why Toast decided to hand over the reins of the next puzzle they were going to solve.

"You're gonna solve this puzzle all by yourself."

With maximum confidence and enthusiasm, Lilypichu attempted the next puzzle which involved pulling a lever. After the popular streamer pulled it down, a timer began with the words "A2" written on the device.

"Why is there a timer? A2?"

When Disguised Toast moved his camera angle to face the wall opposite the device, he noticed another lever with the word "A2" on it. Most fans on the Twitch chat and Toast deduced that they would need to pull this lever.

However, Lilypichu didn't notice it at all and she ran away from the device to find something related to A2, even though the answer was right in front of her.

This caused Disguised Toast to be completely stunned, while the Twitch chat laughed at her for trying to find the answer to an easy puzzle somewhere else.

Disguised Toast disappointed at his omission from Among Us' Wikipedia page

While playing the Wikipedia race with streamers Jae Park and Lilypichu, Disguised Toast found himself on the page of his old stomping grounds, Among Us.

Back in 2020, the Canadian streamer was known as the game's king, as he popularized it during the pandemic on Twitch and was extremely good at it. However, he was shocked to find out that he wasn't mentioned among the streamers who made the game famous.

"xQc, Pokimane, Shroud, Ninja PewDiePie? WHAAAAT?"

However, he couldn't stay long and rant about it, as he had a race to win, and he continued sulking about his omission while his fans laughed at him in the chat.

