“No, it’s 1”: Valkyrae’s attempt to solve a Mad Experiments puzzle leaves Disguised Toast bewildered 

Popular Twitch streamers Disguised Toast and Valkyrae racked their brains while trying to solve puzzles in the hit title, Mad Experiments: Escape Room.

The duo tried to crack the pin needed to open a door, and it's fair to say that the streamers might have shaved off some years from their life trying to decipher it.

Disguised Toast and Valkyrae try to decode a confusing sequence in Mad Experiments: Escape Room

The two streamers had played the game for some time, and it seemed like they were doing quite well. However, all hell broke loose when they had to find a code to open a locked door.

The code was written on a piece of paper stuck to the side of a couch. It included a continuous sequence involving numbers and words used to describe the numbers preceding them.

Both Disguised Toast and Valkyrae were stumped when it came to deciphering the right number sequence. This led to Valkyrae even randomly blurting gibberish numbers.

"11 equals two ones. So two ones, now the blank part is 21. 21 is Two One One, Two One One One! TWO! NO, IT'S ONE! ONE, ONE, ONE, ONE!"

Disguised Toast placed his hand on his head in disbelief as he tried to understand what Valkyrae was trying to say. The chat even laughed as they heard her spurt out random numbers, even though they knew she was on to something.

Disguised Toast finally cracks the code

However, it didn't take long for OfflineTV's resident genius to finally crack the code, even though his Twitch chat had already found the sequence a few minutes before that.

Both Valkyrae and Disguised Toast figured out the right method; however, Toast later realized that he just had the wrong order for the code. Moreover, when Valkyrae finally received the explanation of Toast's method, she realized that her math was off.

Valkyrae was later miffed at the fact that she couldn't find the right answer before Toast. However, she was glad that they could move on to the next puzzle with more rage-inducing solutions.

Edited by Saman