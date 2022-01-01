"Everyone's too scared": Disguised Toast compares current state of Twitch streamers to Squid Game

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast recently compared the platform's current situation to popular Netflix TV show Squid Game. The comparison implied that many content creators continue to follow Twitch's meta when it comes to their streaming content.

The streamer noted that Twitch has been in a precarious situation for many years now, with creators refusing to take risks with their content lest it drive away viewers. This situation can be compared to one of the more popular games in the Korean Netflix show.

Disguised Toast believes Twitch streamers are following the meta like Squid Game's Glass Stepping Stones

During a recent stream, Disguised Toast commented on the current situation on Twitch, with many of the top streamers producing similar types of content.

Over the past few weeks, the platform has built up hype with content revolving around watching TV shows such as MasterChef. Streamers like xQc and HasanAbi have made a killing from it. According to Disguised Toast, it seems like the platform's content creators don't want to risk their viewership and move away from this bubble:

"Everyone starts watching MasterChef, but guys, why aren't you watching anything else?, 'Well I don't want to take that risk.'"

He described the situation to Squid Game's Glass Stepping Stone task, where players had to walk on a two-lane bridge and could fall to their deaths if they jumped on the normal glass pane.

"It's like that glass game from Squid Game. You see one guy jump on to a glass pane, and he doesn't fall to his death, and everyone jumps on it."

Moreover, he observed that other streamers are just waiting for someone else to try something new that works, so they could follow suit. He said:

"Anybody? NO, because people are too scared to do that, they don't want to take risk their livelihood."

However, Disguised Toast also mentioned that there are some streamers who have taken the risk and made the jump, and he provided an example of him trying out Naruto on his channel. And given that it has worked for over a week, many would likely agree with him when he says that his metaphorical glass pane hasn't broken:

"Oh the Naruto glass pane. You know what? F*** it, we're jumping on glass panes, f*** it, I'm gonna go. It has only been a week, and it hasn't broke yet. Now what?"

It's fair to say that Disguised Toast has provided a simple reasoning for why streamers are unable to experiment with their content on Twitch. With the platform revolving around trends and metas, it's hard for content creators to ever think about leaving the bubble.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee