Disguised Toast hilariously tells Fuslie to "deactivate" after relying on her to clutch VALORANT round

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang and Leslie "Fuslie" Fu had a hilarious interaction earlier today during their respective streams.

The duo were playing VALORANT alongside Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo and Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter at the time of the incident.

Having died in-game, Disgusted Toast had quickly shouted a word of entrustment to Fuslie, who almost immediately crumbled under the pressure.

Fuslie misses every shot on a single target in VALORANT, Disguised Toast tells her to "end stream"

Following Disguised Toast's in-game death, he switched to Fuslie's point of view and coached her, reassuring the others that she would cover their backsides.

"Behind pillar, behind pillar. Don't worry, Leslie's got the flank. Whatever you do, don't peek."

It was too late, however. Not only did Fuslie peek from the wall cover, she immediately began shooting at the single player standing in front of her.

Unfortunately, she missed every shot on the strafing player, who shot back and killed her character seconds later. Before she went down, Disguised Toast had already begun humorously lecturing her:

"Leslie... please end your stream and- Leslie end your stream, deactivate your Twitch account. You can't come back from that.

Fuslie's chat was reduced to tears of laughter, unable to comprehend the scene that just played out in front of them. The streamer herself turned away from the camera, wordlessly laughing at what she had just done.

Disguised Toast's comments, made in jest, caused the rest of the players to laugh, except for Valkyrae who unfortunately hadn't caught the scene. Later on, Toast added,

"Someone needs to cancel her on Twitter."

Fuslie was a participant of the recently-held OfflineTV Holiday Charity VALORANT Invitationals. She joined "Team Poki" along with Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Celine "Starsmitten," Hannah "Bnans" Kennedy, and Albert "Boxbox" Zheng.

Their team came in third place, with William "Scarra" Li's team placing first. The event raised around $18,000 for charity.

