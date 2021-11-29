“You are married”: Fuslie shares cute moment with 2020 version of herself during recent Twitch stream

During a recent live stream, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu spoke to the 2020 version of herself on her birthday.

Fuslie was born on November 23, 1993. On her twenty-eighth birthday last year, she recorded an inspirational message for the 29-year-old version of herself.

Fuslie decided to play the clip during a recent live stream in front of her viewers. The 28-year-old version of the streamer was under the impression that she would be married by the time she turned 29.

@edisonparklive is officially my fiancé. It still feels like I'm dreaming.. I SAID YES!!!!!!!!! I literally thought he was trolling me all the way up until I saw the actual ring. My heart is so filled with love and I'm truly the happiest girl in the entire world right now T__T

Fuslie engages in wholesome conversation with 28-year-old version of herself

The 28-year-old version of Leslie Fu was under the impression that she would have been married by the time she turned 29. The streamer claimed that a lot of things that she had no idea about were going to happen in the next year:

“I am 28, you are 29. By the time you are seeing this, so much is gonna happen that I don’t know about. But one the thing that I do know is that you are married. That is crazy. You are married, congrats, queen! How was the wedding, coz I was really anxious about it and like, it’s a year out.”

The streamer was obviously embarrassed and paused the clip twice, to burst into laughter. When the first clip was made, Fuslie was in a relationship with former Offline TV manager Edison Park. The pair had been engaged since 2019, but unfortunately broke up in October 2021.

Fuslie posted an elaborate Twitlonger post explaining that the two broke up in the best possible terms:

“We ended on the best terms that we possibly could, and we genuinely want nothing but the best for each other. Just know that we love each other very much, but ultimately grew apart to the point where we both agree breaking up is what’s best for us.”

So, it was rather difficult for Fuslie to hide her embarrassment from the video. She paused the clip twice and humorously begged the 28-year-old version of herself to “stop.”

Since then, the clip has made its way to the LivestreamFail subreddit, where most viewers felt the exchange was painful.

