After Twitch streamers Fuslie and Edison break up, former says she might take some time off

Twitch streamers Fuslie and Edison Park were among the internet's favorite streaming couples. However, they recently broke the internet when they announced their break up after being together for almost five and a half years.

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu announced the news via a TwitLonger post, and shared the same on Twitter.

Love and support started pouring in for Fuslie and Edison Park from fans and friends of both streamers during their difficult time.

The TwitLonger post revealed that Fuslie and Edison have been broken up for over a month now, but they were unsure how to break the news to their fans. Fu also stated that this was the reason she has not been streaming regularly for some time now.

"I’ve been taking more time off than usual because of the breakup and not knowing when the best time to break the news to you all would be, but it’s been way too hard pretending we're still together when we're not, ya know?"

Leslie and Edison were engaged to be married soon (Image via Twitter/Leslie)

Fuslie mentioned that the duo decided to go their separate ways on good terms, and they did not wish to disclose the reasons that triggered their decision. She also asked her fans to respect their wish for privacy and space.

"Please respect his and my privacy about this, and don’t bother us about details or question us about why. Just know we love each other very much, but ultimately grew apart to the point where we both agree breaking up is what’s best for both of us."

At the end of her TwitLonger post, Fuslie announced that she might be taking some time off streaming to process her break up. However, she said that she has a lot of love and adoration for Park, and her viewers would definitely see Fuslie and Edison streaming together in the future too.

