Top 3 streamers who were proposed to on livestream

Proposals are heartwarming to watch under any circumstances, but things get a lot more memorable when the people in question are your favorite streamers. Streamers often share big moments live with their fans, but sometimes, they do so unintentionally.

Audiences have often seen streamers being proposed to by their fans on their Twitch chats, but when the proposal is serious, it makes streamers and viewers gush about the moment a lot more.

This article dives into some of the most memorable incidents of streamers being proposed while they were live.

Heartwarming proposals that streamers experienced

1) no_fun_zone

Twitch streamer Brie, who goes by the name of no_fun_zone, was live-streaming The Witcher on her channel when she noticed her boyfriend Austin sitting on one knee behind her with a ring in his hand. She noticed this when she glanced at the camera and audibly gasped when she realized what was happening.

As expected, the streamer burst into tears of joy when she realized that he was serious and soon posted the official announcement of their engagement.

2) HAchubby

HAchubby is a streamer who is most famous for her IRL and Just Chatting streams. It was during one such IRL stream in Sweden that she received a proposal from a random passerby.

You can watch a clip of the same here.

The streamer was asked whether she lived in Sweden then, to which she replied that she could move to Sweden if she got married to someone from there. The man then proceeded to propose to her while she was livestreaming the entire incident.

3) Fuslie and Edison Park

Leslie "Fuslie" Fu and Edison Park are the internet's favorite couples. Therefore, it made their stans extremely happy when they witnessed Edison propose to Leslie on stream. The chat joined the couple to celebrate their happy moment.

The two could be seen holding back tears as Park proposed to Leslie with the ring his father gave to his mother. Leslie burst into tears when she saw the ring.

You can watch a clip of the same here.

It gives viewers immense joy to be a part of their favorite streamers' special moments. Frankly, it is very heartwarming that streamers understand this emotion and are willing to share their personal moments with their fans in the streaming community.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen