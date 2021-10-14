"Sometimes you just grow apart": Fuslie and Edison break-up, leave fans distraught 

When Twitch streamer Edison Park completed his 30-day record breaking broadcast in April 2019, he proposed to fellow streamer Fuslie, whose real name is Leslie Fu. To fans' surprise, the two have recently announced that they have parted ways.

Though Park has become a known figure in the streaming community, Fuslie has also become a noted online gamer in her own right. Fu is a well known '100 Thieves' streamer.

Park streamed for 541 hours, seven minutes and 54 seconds over a month-long period. During the jaw-dropping hours he spent online, Park claimed that his body had nearly “shut down” due to lack of relaxation and countless hours in front of the screen.

The grueling streaming session ended on a heart-warming note, with Park proposing to Leslie.

Fellow streamers Fuslie and Edison Park breakup, leaving fans shocked

The two shared a TwitLonger on of their accounts today which addressed their separation. The post read that they had broken up a month prior but chose not to announce the separation as they “weren’t 100% sure about it.”

In Park’s TwitLonger, he stated that the two had separated a month before they made it public. He also added that “no one did anything wrong.”

According to his statement, he and Fu “grew apart and that’s life.” He added:

“I still love Leslie very much; if anything, it's because I love her that I feel this is for the best.”

Leslie Fu shared her own TwitLonger addressing the breakup in a similar manner. She added:

“The past 5 1/2 years with him have been so incredible and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him by my side. Send him only love please. You'll still be seeing us gaming together in the future.”

She also requested that her fans respect their privacy and not “bother” them about the details of their separation.

As their tweets went up, their massive fanbase was left shocked but showed endless support:

j² ☾ @tuxxse i don’t believe in love bro fuslie and edison broke up. i don’t believe in love bro fuslie and edison broke up. https://t.co/9z4R3ht5kU

Mina @Kkatamina @fuslie Love you both so much ❤️ sending all the support you and Edison’s way ❤️❤️❤️ @fuslie Love you both so much ❤️ sending all the support you and Edison’s way ❤️❤️❤️

Beale (just a dude) @itsmebeale Bro if fuslie and edison cant make it what chance do I have Bro if fuslie and edison cant make it what chance do I have

ana @raetedd MAKE AURE TO SEND FUSLIE AND EDISON SUPPORT AND LOVE!! MAKE AURE TO SEND FUSLIE AND EDISON SUPPORT AND LOVE!!

Melissa @melissachang99 @fuslie thank you for sharing your journey with us leslie and edison. you trusted us enough to share that part of your journey with us, and we can't thank you both enough for that. it was beautiful, but from now on both your journeys will be just as beautiful. sending love 💜💜 @fuslie thank you for sharing your journey with us leslie and edison. you trusted us enough to share that part of your journey with us, and we can't thank you both enough for that. it was beautiful, but from now on both your journeys will be just as beautiful. sending love 💜💜

Eiza 🎃 @foozebae @fuslie I'm at lost for words Leslie, but I just want to let you know that I love you so much and wish nothing but the best for you and Edison, no matter which direction life leads you guys. I will continue to support the both of you. Rest up, Fusfam will ALWAYS be here for you ❤️ @fuslie I'm at lost for words Leslie, but I just want to let you know that I love you so much and wish nothing but the best for you and Edison, no matter which direction life leads you guys. I will continue to support the both of you. Rest up, Fusfam will ALWAYS be here for you ❤️

Also Read

ky @0iytnk 🥲🥲 fuslie and edison broke up cri 🥲🥲 fuslie and edison broke up cri

Fuslie added in her statement that she will be taking some time off from streaming but might show up online to distract herself from the breakup.

Edited by Siddharth Satish