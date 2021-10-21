"Feel like weight lifted": Leslie explains how she feels after breakup with Edison

Back in 2019, the internet rejoiced when Edison Park proposed to Leslie "Fuslie" Fu after his iconic stream. However, two years after the engagement, the streamers announced their breakup, shocking the streaming community.

The two streamers made separate announcements on their individual social media pages, announcing their breakup via separate tweets.

Both streamers made it clear that there wasn't any unusual reason behind their breakup and they still had a lot of love and respect for each other. Furthermore, Leslie asked her fans to give them some space and privacy to process the breakup instead of asking them for reasons.

However, in a recent stream, Leslie opened up about her breakup with Edison Park and explained why it happened.

Leslie explains that the two streamers simply drifted apart

During her stream, Leslie explained that there was no dramatic reason behind her breakup with Edison Park. The two felt that they were drifting apart and were in a relationship simply because they had invested a lot of time in it.

"Both me and Edison, we feel like a weight lifted. I mean, it sucks, but I think a big part of, like, why we weren't breaking up when we probably should have - I think we probably should have broken it off earlier - a big reason is, uh, sunk costs. You already put so much time into something, you're like, 'I'm not gonna break up now,' you know how it is."

They had multiple discussions about the issues they were facing and mutually came to the decision that it was in their best interest to go their separate ways. Leslie clarified that their breakup was not the result of some big fight.

"At the end of the day, I think the biggest thing is that we literally drifted apart and we didn't address that or recognize that until we sat down and talked about it in depth."

Leslie's fans spoke in her support, saying that it was a good thing that they decided to break up before things got unhealthy between them. Their breakup has been compared to that of Maya and Mizkif, who also broke up quite recently. Both streamer duos had very respectful breakups without any drama.

Offline Network has made it clear that they will not post any more updates about Leslie and Edison Park's breakup to respect their privacy.

