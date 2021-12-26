"Dude, please stop!": Disguised Toast pokes Miyoung to the point she leaves the room

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast recently created a hilarious scene while making awkward remarks about fellow streamer Miyoung's attempt to play the popular Nintendo Switch title, Luigi's Mansion 3.

While at first she handled the weirdness from Toast pretty well, it eventually got so bad that the popular streamer walked out of the room while Toast and the chat laughed at the situation.

Miyoung walks out because of Disguised Toast's annoying remarks

In a recent stream, Miyoung tried her hand at Nintendo Switch title Luigi's Mansion 3 with Disguised Toast by her side.

It seemed like she is a massive fan of the Italian plumber as she wore Luigi's iconic green hat and mustache while playing the game. However, her stream was bombarded with some weird jokes from fellow streamer Disguised Toast.

While trying to attack one of the bosses in the game, the devilish character made a pretty eerie noise as in the game Luigi has to use a vacuum cleaner to suck in the ghost. This gameplay element allowed Disguised Toast to use a lot of s*xual innuendos, which caught Miyoung off guard.

"Dude what are you saying? Are you serious right now. That's so disgusting."

As she had to defeat the boss, Miyoung had no choice but to suck the ghost out using the vacuum cleaner, which Toast used to his advantage as it allowed him to disturb her more.

Eventually Disguised Toast took over the controller from Miyoung to play the game, and he continued to make jokes which included calling ghost p***sy as g***sy.

"You good? You got a problem with the g***sy or something? Nothing wrong with the g**sy right?"

This eventually caused Miyoung to give up on Disguised Toast and his annoying jokes as she stood up from her chair and prepared to leave his room. As she tried to leave, Toast irked her more by asking whether she wanted to play co-op with him later.

"Thanks for introducing this game to me. Wanna continue it after?"

Also Read Article Continues below

This weird situation is a prime example of the type of conversations Toast and Miyoung take part in every now and then, and as the two Twitch stars collaborate with each other quite often, fans get to see moments like these all the time.

Edited by R. Elahi