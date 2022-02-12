"Her advice on dating is probably really bad," xQc reacts to Pokimane's dating advice

Felix “xQc” ran a livestream recently that featured a great deal of reaction content regarding several streamers. Among them was Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who was trying to respond to a chatter about a question they had.

The chatter was asking about dating advice, to which xQc immediately panned this, as Pokimane tried to get through hitting the wrong buttons on her soundboard.

“Her advice on dating is probably really bad, I’ll just give you mine.”

xQc has his own thoughts on dating compared to Pokimane

In xQc’s livestream where he reacted to Pokimane's video, the video started off with the streamer being asked about dating advice, to which Pokimane never got to. She tried to hit the applause sound effect, but instead got “Why you always lyin?” button on her soundboard, which interrupted things.

The question posed was from one of Pokimane’s fans, who was about to go on a date. They wanted to know if they should bring some flower, as they’re going to the movies.

The user also said the date was going to be a sleepover, and so wanted Pokimane’s help.

xQc immediately stopped the video and said,

“Her advice on dating is probably really bad, I’ll just give you mine. Flowers on the first date? Big no no. Super no, okay?”

According to the streamer, flowers are not a bad gift to give, just not in this particular situation. Instead, Felix said that flowers are a thoughtful gift, but that’s not what the person is trying to be at that particular moment.

“Flowers are thoughtful, and you give things that are thoughtful when you’re already in, and you’re in a relationship because it’s the thought that matters.”

So according to Felix, this is when someone wants to start giving flowers, because now that they are in a relationship, they can give more thoughtful gifts because it shows the person is thinking of their significant other.

“But at the end, you have to make good impressions, flowers, it’s just not it. You look like a soyboy, dude.”

(Clip begins at 28:54)

The streamer just thinks flowers as a first date gift will make them look like a chump, and by this point, Pokimane had been turned back on and asked the question again about her viewer’s impending date.

Pokimane said,

“That’s a good question. If she’s sleeping over, you could get her flowers and keep them at your place.”

Felix scoffed after the video ended, just saying,

“No, Jesus. Absolutely not.”

He stopped talking about it there. He went on to watch other videos. However, it was clear the streamer was not especially impressed with the dating advice that Pokimane offered.

Edited by Mayank Shete