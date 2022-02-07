"Do not drive forward": xQc signals the stream snipers in his Mario Kart 8 lobby, amused at results

During his latest stream, Twitch star Felix “xQc” encountered stream snipers in his Mario Cart online lobby. After a few disrupted games, the streamer attempted to reveal the snipers through an interesting experiment.
Prior to the start of the race, xQc signaled to the snipers to remain in their starting positions in order to establish the sheer number present in his game. His instructions were straightforward:
"Do not drive forward."
xQcOW's instructions to stream snipers produces hilarious results
Félix was dealing with stream snipers during his latest Mario Cart gameplay. Stream sniping is a common phenomenon where opponents use a player's livestream to gain an advantage over them. Streamers playing competitive online games are usually the targets of such tactics.
Félix's Mario Cart lobby had a few chaotic races, which he blamed on snipers. As a means to prove his claim, he directly addressed the snipers, who had to be watching his stream in order to cause the mayhem.
He instructed them to remain in their positions on the grid once the next race began. He assured them of his cooperation as he lifted his controller to the camera and pressed the 'B' button.
"If you are a sniper, do not drive forward. If you're a sniper, look, I'm gonna hold B to go backwards. I'm holding B."
As the green light countdown began, Félix reiterated his request:
"If you're a sniper, don't go forward yet."
The race began, and a few players ran past Félix's cart. The streamer, as promised, maintained his position. Soon enough, a group of players gathered around the checkered start, thereby proving his accusations.
Amused, Félix slowly began his race. He was subsequently followed by the group of stream snipers, who maintained their speed and remained around his cart.
Félix, however, did not seem to be happy with this. As he laid back in his chair and watched the snipers around him, his exhaustion was evident:
"Literal cringe, dude. Actually just f****** cringe. "
The irony in xQc's complaints about stream snipers
While xQc has been the victim of several stream snipers throughout his livestreams, there is a certain irony in the situation. Félix had been penalized several times for cheating in the same manner.
His ban during Twitch Rivals 2020 for stream sniping during a game of Fall Guys, was amongst the biggest cheating scandals on the platform. He was also previously banned from the GTAV NoPixel server for stream sniping.
Reddit users were also engaged in a discussion about xQc's wealth, after someone commented on their disninterest in the streamer's complaints.
Stream snipers have been a constant issue in the world of livestreaming. They tend to disrupt games for streamers, and can cause serious damage in the case of competitive multiplayer games.