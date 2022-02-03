"Approach it like he's a toddler": NymN provides hilarious suggestion for tackling xQc's trash collection

Swedish streamer Elias "NymN" Mlayeh provided his take on xQc's trash issue during his latest stream. NymN was reviewing post submissions on his subreddit when he came across a picture of xQc's messy bedroom.

NymN's solution involved taking a unique approach to the problem. He suggested treating xQc as a toddler and creating a game out of the chore of cleaning up. His hilarious advice left the Twitch chat amused.

"The solution to this issue with xQc, you have to approach it like he's a toddler."

NymN hilariously suggests buying xQc a trash bin with a massive target

NymN came across the picture while reviewing post submissions on his Reddit. It displayed a room littered with trash along the floor and the bed. Recognizing it as xQc's streaming background, Mlayeh blurted out:

"Ugh, look at all this trash."

xQc has become somewhat infamous for the perpetually messy state of his room. Mlayeh provided a solution to tackle this trash issue. Instead of pressurizing xQc into cleaning, Mlayeh suggested approaching the fellow streamer as if he were a child.

"The solution to this issue with xQc, you have to approach it like he's a toddler."

Elaborating further, NymN proposed the idea of purchasing a large trash bin with a large target on it. He hilariously described that the purpose of the target was to create a point system, thereby creating a game out of the process of cleaning.

"You need to buy a big trash bin that has a big target. Like a bullseye around it, right, with a point system."

He then proceeded to imitate xQc, allowing his viewers a truly immersive experience of scenes that would take place if xQc took his advice:

"And it can be like *imitates xQc* 'Guys! Guys! Look! *throws imaginary trashball* Ah! Bwah! Du-du-du-du-du-du!"

NymN @nymnion

that way it will hurt to chew on them @xQc dip your fingers in acidthat way it will hurt to chew on them @xQc dip your fingers in acidthat way it will hurt to chew on them

Mlayeh's reproduction of the scenario made his viewers burst out laughing. He concluded with his explanation, describing how throwing trash into the bin could be made into a point-scoring activity.

"And he can, you know, like score points from throwing his trash into the bin."

A viewer on his Twitch chat suggested that Mlayeh buy the trash bin for xQc. Seemingly onboard with the idea, he asked for the latter’s PO Box.

"Yeah, maybe I should. Is there a PO Box? I'll order him one."

Fans agree with NymN's suggestions

As the clip of Mlayeh's innovative idea began circulating, viewers seemed to largely agree with his sentiment. While some elaborated on the idea further, others discussed ways in which xQc would continue to avoid cleaning up.

NymN's impression of xQc also garnered some praise.

Also Read Article Continues below

NymN is a popular streamer on Twitch, known for his reaction videos and gameplay. He also hosts an annual awards show called ‘NymN's New Year's Show,’ where he gives out prizes for Best Streamer of the Year, Best Clip of the Year, and more.

Edited by Saman