xQc’s attempt to learn self-defense ends with him getting hilariously ‘Rickrolled’, fans can’t get enough

Felix "xQc" Lengyel's journey into the react-meta has led him to Master Chef and his Overwatch rival dafran. In a recent clip from the streamer's channel, xQc was learning the “deadliest self-defense move”, which he was following along with.

After making a fist with both hands, xQc put them down by his hips as the video suggested. After swinging back and forth, the streamer laughed, realizing that he had fallen victim to a Rickroll.

xQc falls for classic Rickroll meme again

The video takes careful pain to show the viewer the proper way to make a fist, so it all sounds incredibly serious. It doesn’t take long for a Rickroll to trigger, with Rick Astley’s one-hit-wonder, 'Never Gonna Give You Up.'

One commenter pointed out that maybe the streamer forgot, but they have seen this clip before.

Another Redditor points out that the streamer goes through a ton of content each day, so it wouldn’t be a stretch if they forgot seeing this.

The clip in question is of Felix watching Pokimane, who fell for the same trap. In the video, xQc says he knows what a Rickroll is and that he’s just going along with it.

Several commenters agreed that the streamer knew exactly what he was watching in this most recent stream, and was just acting for the views.

Acting or not, it was a hilarious use of a classic meme.

What is a Rickroll?

Rickrolling began around 2006-2007. It was the evolution of a previous meme, Duckrolling. People would link videos or images that instead led to a duck on wheels, to DarkMateria’s The Picard Song.

During Grand Theft Auto IV’s impending release, a user on 4chan claimed to have a link to the games’ trailer since the website kept crashing. Instead, it was linked to Rick Astley’s song Never Gonna Give You Up, from his 1987 album Whenever You Need Somebody. The song itself was a number-one hit internationally, and the music video was a hit.

Rick Astley’s pop-fueled love ballad was his only hit, but it lives on as this classic, always funny meme. Even Rick Astley himself got in on the act during a Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.

It’s become a popular way to troll streamers as well, with everyone from Sykkuno to PewDiePie having been a hit with them.

Also Read Article Continues below

No matter how many times it's seen, a Rickroll never ceases to entertain viewers.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider